Check what’s in store for you this Tuesday, 4 October:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Look for ways to plan and prioritise your work. Before lending money, discuss it with your family. There will be an increase in your profit this Tuesday. Avoid making important decisions in haste.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The day will provide you with an opportunity to impress your colleagues and superiors at work. Your lucky stars will allow you to break through any mental blocks that have been holding you back. Look for ways to elevate your creative side, especially if you have been neglecting your passion projects.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Do not be afraid to make new connections today. A playful and creative vibe will elevate your confidence and artistic potential. Under Tuesday’s skies, you will be in the mood for some romance and fun. Come up with new ways to handle mundane tasks and you will get a lot of work done.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Your romantic relationship will encounter some turbulent waters. Avoid people with manipulative behaviours. Domestic disputes with siblings will be resolved. Unmarried people will find someone special.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Today, you will give yourself permission to prioritise harmony in your life. Plan on dedicating the second half of the day to self-care or a date night. Spend more time at home. Romance is in the air.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Focus on the future. Prioritise wellness in your life. Dedicate yourself to healthy routines and focus on your well-being. Treat yourself on special occasions. You will actively participate in social work.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The good vibes floating around today will help you connect with your bestie. Romance may blossom later in the afternoon, elevating your charm and charisma. Do not be afraid to stand up for what is correct. You are in an excellent position to adapt and get past any obstacles in your way.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): You will cater to a loved one’s needs. You are in a great organisational phase now. Your multi-tasking will make you the envy of your colleagues. Plan on cosying up with your dearest as the day comes to a close.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): You will come up with innovative ideas this Tuesday. It is a great time to brainstorm and finalise your financial plans. Open up to a loved one and share your feelings.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You will be in the mood to spend a little extra money today. You could be tempted to present someone special with a gift. Indulge in the festive spirit with your family. It is the perfect time for you to embrace your creative side.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): It is a good time to tap into your gratitude and express love to those you care for. There are chances of discord in the family. Do not waste your money on buying something expensive. Be dedicated and focused at work.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Be sure to indulge in all of your guilty pleasures today. You’ll have an opportunity to release any romantic or emotional baggage that’s been weighing you down recently. Self-care will play a huge role in your ability to move on for good. Be happy and spread positivity.

