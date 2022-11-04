Read to know how the day is aligned for you today! Aries should not get disappointed if things do not go the way they have planned. Taurus must take time out for spirituality. The company of children will bring solace and relief to Geminis. Leo’s financial troubles will come to an end. Travel is on the cards for Virgos. Good opportunities are on the way for those who are unemployed but remember to work hard. Libras should exercise regularly for a healthy mind and body. Aquarius might go on a romantic outing with their partner. Check what the day holds for you this Friday, 4 November:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Good vibes will remind you to reach for the stars while holding onto hope. Your hard work will pay off as results will be in your favour. The day will provide you satisfaction on the financial front. Do not get disappointed if things do not go your way. Just move with the flow.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Avoid the phone as much as possible. Rather than scrolling on your screen, make it a point to put on your favourite music and focus on your agenda for the day. Take out some time for spirituality too. Your financial prospects may improve under Friday’s skies.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You will wake up feeling all energetic and in a good mood. The vibe will put you in the mood to socialise. You will earn recognition and rewards from your organisation. The company of your children will give you solace and relief- spend more time with them.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You’ll be deep in your thoughts and fantasies this morning. The cosmic climate will bring out your creative side. Do not feel guilty about taking out some time for introspection. Set weekly goals in life, it will increase your level of motivation.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Your boss needs your help today, show him/her you are someone they can count on. Staying focused on your agenda will help you finish targets faster and in a better way. Your financial troubles will come to an end. There will be a hint of growth and progress in your financial portfolio.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You might wake up feeling off balance and unrested. So, make it important that you are extra compassionate with yourself this Friday. Travel is on the cards- could be for business or with family. Those looking for jobs will observe positive results as good opportunities are on the way.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will feel frustrated with the increase in responsibilities. Your creative spirit may feel bogged down by the duties of everyday life. So, take time out and schedule an exciting date with that special someone. Add some superfoods to your diet. Regular exercise will do magic for your well-being.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): If you feel that your friends and colleagues aren’t giving you the respect you deserve, then stand up for yourself. Focus on your work. Be the first person to speak up if something unfair or unjust happens. You will make extra money by wisely investing in stocks.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You won’t feel like leaving the comfort of your home today. Good vibes will bring warmth and love to your home. Your adventurous nature will be triggered in the second half of Friday, so be sure to plan a fun outing with your besties. Things will improve in your life, so stay cheerful.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You will see an improvement in your financial situation. Avoid trusting people blindly as it may not be in your favour. Proper communication with your loved ones will make your bond stronger. You might plan to go on a road trip to explore new places. Stay safe and healthy.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Appreciate your surroundings by spending more time with nature. Small blessings are likely to manifest, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for moments of beauty and opportunities. You may go on a romantic outing with your special someone today.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): The day will be a fruitful one. You will see the best in everything and everyone around you. Be calm and composed no matter how the situation is. Your elders will appreciate your helping nature. Be patient and kind towards people who take time to understand; especially senior citizens and children.

