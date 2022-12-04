Know your horoscope for Sunday! Aries will get a stabilising energy that’s perfect for restoring their inner peace. It is important that they permit themselves a lazy Sunday. Taurus would want to transform themselves today. Geminis will be feeling the love within their community today.

Check what the day holds for you on 4 December:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The cosmic climate brings forth a stabilizing energy that’s perfect for restoring your inner peace. Permit yourself a lazy Sunday. Spending time in nature today will be especially therapeutic and will help you to get some fresh air. You should not feel guilty about spending your hard-earned money. Keep your budget in mind to avoid overspending.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You would want to transform yourself today. You will be in a contemplative mood. Peace will come as you leave behind toxic dynamics or behaviours. So be sure to seek closure. You will be creative, confident and poised, and this would help you to face the difficult days ahead.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You will be feeling the love within your community today. Your companions will help you especially where matters of the heart and flirting are concerned. Social groups will bring you closer to your sweetheart, so make sure that you plan a gathering with your nearest and dearest. Spend a few hours in solitude before the day ends.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): You will get serious about your ambitions today. You should not make any major moves right now. Make a map for your goals and this will reduce your stress. You will find strength within your social circle. Try to inspire yourself with friends and family members. This would elevate your heart and mind.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You will be optimistic about your abilities. You will be pulled out from any feelings of self-doubt that may have been affecting you recently. You will make steady progress in your career plans through the next two-and-a-half days.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Your romantic life will face a turning point today. This would shine a light on your partnerships and could make or break certain dynamics. Permit your intuition to guide you as you evaluate your connections and try not to make excuses for anyone who has a significant history of bringing you deception or pain.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You will speak eloquently today. You will be in a unique position to soothe and uplift yourself and the people around you. Make sure that you spread some joy. Your relationships will be stabilised as long as you stay strong in your disposition without discrediting the other person’s point of view.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): Invest in your financial future today as that would result in big payoffs in the future. Get a grip on your finances, especially when it is about adjusting your budget to grow your savings. You will be romantic today, so make sure that you spend some time with your partner.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Channel your ideas into tangible projects. There will be divine inspiration that may drive some artistic whims that find you. You should nurture your health and enjoy the journey towards wellness.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You will be in a unique position to let your guard down without feeling uncomfortable about your vulnerable circumstances. You should be mindful of who you confide with and should seek support from your most compassionate companions.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Embrace your extrovert side today. You should socialise within your vast circle of friends. Investing in your home goods will really be satisfactory. You should lay low from your abode and rest for a while.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You should set boundaries with anyone who does not recognise your worth. You should tell others when they are crossing the line. You should nurture your mind today.

