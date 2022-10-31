Halloween may be the spookiest night of the year, but that does not mean your future is going to be dark. Here’s how the day is planned for you. Aries must seek new ways to better their financial situation. Taurus must not be greedy or selfish when it comes to money. Geminis must focus on their future rather than the past. Cancerians are advised to begin their day with meditation or prayer. Couples in love will enjoy quality time together. Leos should keep their financial condition in mind before making any business decision. Virgos will implement big plans in their business. Travel is on the cards for Libras. Check what the day holds for you this Monday, 31 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will be in a social and playful mood today; making it a great time to embrace your quirky side. Seek new ways to better your financial situation. Be mindful of not hurting someone’s feelings. Show gratitude to the people in your life.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Plan something nice for yourself; it could be shopping, eating your favourite food, or even watching your all-time favourite movie. Do not be greedy or selfish when it comes to money. Invest more time and energy in your current project. Your romantic relationship will be on a bumpy ride today.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): An early morning walk or run can keep you active for the entire day. Your finances will be stable. Focus on what you have in front of you, rather than thinking of the past. Towards the end of the day, unwind at home, order food, and watch a movie with the family.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Begin your day with meditation or prayer. It will help you with emotional fulfilment and balance. Students will plan for higher studies. Couples in love will enjoy quality time together. Some are likely to rejoice at the success of a family member.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Helping others will give you a sense of satisfaction. Love is in the air this Monday, and chances are high a special someone can enter your life. Keep tension at bay through meditation. Keep your financial condition in mind before taking business decisions.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Don’t be afraid to step into the limelight. The cosmic climate will open new doors for creative opportunities. You must focus on staying on task and nurturing your wellness. You will implement big plans in business with the help of your subordinates.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will find a great deal of comfort in your daily routine. Take control of your spending. Do not hesitate to express your romantic feelings for your partner. Those who have been feeling unwell for some time will get healthy soon. An opportunity to travel is on the cards.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Your mind will be filled with creative ideas this Monday. These vibes will be helpful for problem-solving or moving through creative blocks. You’ll feel very emotionally sensitive; making it important that you keep a close eye on your mood. Watch your words or you could find yourself in an awkward situation.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Take a moment to appreciate your surroundings. Focus on what you hope to manifest in the coming days. Celebrations regarding a promotion or raise in salary could come into play. Stay grounded in your life. Those in business are likely to seal a good property deal.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Luck will be on your side this morning- making it a good time to ask for the things you want in life. The good vibes will encourage you to move slowly, while bringing forth the creative genius that lives within you. Watch out for deception within your social sphere.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): You will be in a dreamy mood. Maintain your health by eating right and being active. Don’t feel guilty about focusing on your needs. Professional tension or career roadblocks could put a damper on your day. Don’t be afraid to set boundaries with those around you.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Speak up if you feel like people are taking advantage of you. Your popularity among family and close friends is all set to rise. Your professional skills will be acknowledged at work. Grab the opportunities coming your way.

