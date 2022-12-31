It’s the last day of 2022 and all of us are excited to know whether 31 December will end on a good note. So, without further ado, here’s what’s in store for various zodiac signs today. Aries should spend more time with family. Taurus will be the centre of attention today. Geminis are advised to implement healthy habits and build better relationships. Cancerians should step out of their comfort zone and exchange their tendency for peace and quiet for a wild night out. Leos will be focused on their career ambitions. Libras must plan their financial investments for the coming year. Scorpios must take out time to pamper themselves. Sagittarius must prioritise mental health.

Check what the day holds for you on 31 December 2022:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): It’s the perfect day to spend more time with family, indulge in good food, and perhaps do a bit of retail therapy. Slow down and relax a bit, especially if you’ve been working overtime lately. The coming year could see you make a career change.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): The cosmic climate will elevate your mind, body, and soul just in time for your New Year’s Eve festivities. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself to be the centre of attention today, as you will be blessed with allure, glamour, and charisma. Before heading out to celebrate with friends and family, take a moment to ponder on your goals for 2023.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You may not be in the most social mood this Saturday. With 2023 only a few hours away, the stars will urge you to reflect on the past months and ask you to improve yourself as the new year rolls in. The universe will support your desire to break away from patterns that are hampering your growth. Implement healthy habits and build better relationships in the coming days.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You might have to take the lead on gathering your family and friends for the new year. The day will remind you of the important role your loved ones play in nurturing your sense of emotional stability. Move out of your comfort zone and exchange your tendency for peace and quiet for a wild night out.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You’ll be focused on your professional ambitions today. You will be thinking about how to excel within your field. While you are pondering on what 2023 could bring for you, don’t forget to put self-improvement down as your New Year resolution.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You’ll be abundantly blessed on the last day of the year. The cosmic climate will open pathways for manifesting your dreams in 2023. As the countdown to the New Year winds down, take a few moments to thank the people in your life.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You should come up with better ways to handle stress. It is important that you are patient with your progress. Do not rush or make hasty decisions. Take small steps toward the future you want. Plan your financial investments for the coming year.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): The atmosphere around you will be light, sweet, and harmonious this Saturday. Take out time to pamper yourself, as the universe will support your mission for relaxation and luxury. Before the day comes to an end, allow yourself to discuss what’s in your heart with your loved ones.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Prioritise your mental health and overall well-being. It’s time to alter your routine to a more consistent sleep schedule, healthier diet and exercise plan. It is important that you give yourself plenty of time to meet your goals.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): The energy around you will feel grounding yet playful today. Focus on celebrating the New Year positively and connect with people. It’s time for a makeover; don’t shy away from the urge to update your wardrobe or try a new hairstyle.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Saturday’s skies will create an ideal ambience for a lazy weekend at home. It’s time you catch up on your favourite TV shows and podcasts, all from the comfort of your couch and cosiest blankets. The vibes around you will ask you to face your past with love and compassion.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You’ll be in a cool, collected, and social mood today. Whether your New Year plans involve a big night out or staying at home, check in with your family and friends. Prepare yourself for plenty of networking.