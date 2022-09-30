Under Friday’s skies, Aries will come up with brilliant ideas at work.

Check what’s in store for you this Friday, 30 September:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You will look for some spiritual guidance today. Take a moment and write down any brilliant idea that comes to your mind. Plan on dedicating some time and energy to healing before the day comes to an end. An important work of yours might get hampered due to lack of funds. Keep your fingers crossed for new opportunities.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You will wake up in a good and peaceful mood. Good vibes will help you to move past unhealthy behaviours in order to make space for wellness. A comforting ambiance will encourage you to sort out your past mistakes and move ahead in life. If you are expecting any major travel this year, then, put things into motion today.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Your popularity among friends will dramatically increase overnight. Do not be surprised if you wake up to new social media followers and a full inbox. Many people will be in the mood to connect with you. It is a good time to indulge in a little bit of art therapy. Stay flexible and focussed.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Consider tidying up your space today. Step back from social life in order to focus on your health. Couples might have some issues in their relationship. Do not involve yourself in small talk. Those who are single may receive a love proposal.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You will captivate your audiences today with your smart thinking and personality. You will make a good impression on important people. Prioritise spiritual or meditative practices every day. There will be huge growth in the real estate business.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Your heart will be in an optimistic place today, helping you to open up to joy and love. Connecting with nature can help you stay calm and positive throughout the day. It is a great time to cook for your companions, send caring messages, and even show your dearest ones that you appreciate them.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Under Friday’s skies, your words will have a meaningful impact on the people you encounter. Give yourself permission to daydream, but make sure to write down any particularly brilliant ideas. An old relationship issue will keep coming back unless you face it directly.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): It is a good time to heal through aromatherapy, warm baths, and the great outdoors. Plan on dedicating some time to nurturing your health and wellness. The day’s events will test your patience and you will pass with flying colours.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): You will have an opportunity to secure a place of prestige within your community. You will be in the mood for fun. Surround yourself with your most loyal and supportive companions. Be flexible to changes.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Do not share your secrets or plans with others. Keep a close watch on your enemy. Plan on spending some time at home with the people you love the most. Open up when it feels safe and keep your distance if you feel the people around are not supportive. Your optimism will help you break free from any negative thought patterns that may have been plaguing your psyche recently.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You will come across supportive and positive people in your path today. Be sure to reach out if you are hoping to develop a new friendship. Improve your sleeping habits. Your mind will crave philosophical knowledge, making it a good time to reconnect with a spiritual practice. Be thoughtful towards others.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Keep your eyes open to good professional opportunities. The day will give you a chance to confidently advocate yourself in business matters. Be mindful and research major financial moves before making a choice. When in doubt, ask elders for advice.

