Check what the day holds for you on 30 November:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): It is a perfect time to explore potential investments and savings strategies. Take out time for meditation. Plan your expenses wisely. The possibility of starting higher education overseas is on cards. Your family will support you in your personal and professional decisions.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Try to nurture your body with healthy foods and plenty of fluid. Spend the day doing things that you have been planning for a long. Profit from various sources will help you to maintain a good bank balance. Legal matters related to a property are expected to be settled soon.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Maintain a healthy work-life balance. The day is good to make investments in stocks and shares. Those in a business will come up with new ideas and plans. Your financial situation will be stable today. Those in love will plan to tie the knot soon.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Try not to reveal personal information to anyone you don’t fully trust. Be confident and good at your work. Do not make rash decisions in life. Do not let anxiety or tension enter your mind, rather, focus on the positive side of life. Lucrative job offers are on the cards for those planning to shift careers.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will be the centre of attention in your social circle today. Many would want to talk or spend time with you. You might take part in religious events or programs. Do not give or take money from anyone under Wednesday’s skies. Be careful when handling financial matters.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Minor issues in your love life could become big this morning. On the work front, you will have a good day. All your plans will be acknowledged by your seniors. Your hard work will be appreciated. Your responsibilities and tasks at work will increase.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will have a hectic day at the office. The pressure at work will increase with each passing hour. Disorganisation or incompetence amongst your colleagues could brew frustration within you. A promotion or salary increase is on the cards for many.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Those in a business can expect a lot of praise and satisfaction from their corporate partners. The day is perfect for bringing new changes at work. A positive cash flow is expected today. Do not be scared or hesitant on sharing your opinions or ideas.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will wake up feeling emotional or a bit on the edge. Give yourself permission to lay low today while minimising your interactions with others. The day is perfect to plan for the future. Singles will enter a brand-new romantic phase.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Intrusive thoughts will make it difficult for you to focus at work this Wednesday. Those who are struggling financially should grab onto any opportunity that comes their way. Conflicts with close friends or relatives could come into play.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Keep a check on your spending habits. Save your hard-earned money for later use. Consider implementing boundaries in your personal life. Do not hesitate or think twice when it comes to helping people. Be a good listener to those who come and open up to you.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): The day will be a beautiful and fulfilling one. It is a good time to nurture your spirituality and most-valued relationships. Work on improving your cardiovascular fitness and muscular strength. For school and college students, there is a high probability of academic success.

