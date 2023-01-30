Here is how your stars are aligned for this Monday! Aries will be in a chatty and insightful mood. Taurus should be in sync with their surroundings today. Gemini’s aura will get sparkled and get elevated. They will feel as if others are trying to hold you back. Aquarius will get gravitated toward personal interests and the friendships that matter to them the most. Pisces will feel like staying under the covers in the morning. They will have responsibilities or work obligations. Leo’ social media feeds and inboxes will be full of activity. The energy will be very good for their personal correspondence.

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You should be in a chatty and insightful mood. You should speak of topics or situations that are important to you. The day will bring you a rush of activity and excitement in your social life. The day is a perfect time for an impromptu get-together with your friends and family.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You should be in sync with your surroundings today. The luminary placement will encourage you to remain present throughout the moment. You will get tense by mid-morning. There may be drama within your social sphere. You will get a chance to lay low and nurture your spirit. Treat yourself later tonight.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Your aura will get sparkled and elevated. You will feel as if others are trying to hold you back. Others will be jealous of you. Don’t be afraid to depend on your friends for support. You will be pushed towards embracing a sense of community.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your thoughts will take you away from the present throughout the day. You will be able to close mental chapters and heal yourself. You will reconnect with your optimism. You will be able to set boundaries with your own psyche. Embrace a passion project tonight.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Your social media feeds and inboxes will be full of activity. The energy will be very good for your personal correspondence. The cosmic climate will make you lucky. Your mind, body, and soul will get elevated. Venture out of the house in the evening.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will be in a serious yet thoughtful mood when you get up. Focus on nurturing your professional ambitions. A conflict with your special someone will get triggered. You will get a chance to repair any damage in your relationship.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will feel elevated and supported. You will manifest your dreams into reality. You should be receptive to blessings and guidance from the other side. Disorganisation or stress could negatively affect your confidence. You should be able to maintain a positive disposition. You will be blessed with a sense of harmony and grace.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You will not be in the mood to play nice today. You will be pushed to cut ties with any toxicity that exists in your life. You may make mistakes if your ego is not in check. Consider multiple perspectives and avoid bridges unnecessarily. You should prioritise wellness and organisation to live your best life.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): A sweetness will be there in the air when you get up in the morning. These vibes today are all about love, balance and harmony so be sure to direct your focus accordingly. You will get affected if you are not giving enough time to self care.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You should elevate your wellness game. Find ways to nurture your body and soul. Your words will get you into trouble. You will want to focus on your emotional health and domestic relations in the afternoon.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): A buzz will be there in the air when you get up in the morning. You will be unapologetically yourself, and this will gravitate toward personal interests and the friendships that matter to you the most. You will be threatened to deliver a reality check if you have been acting insensitively. You will be able to elevate your friendships.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You will feel like staying under the covers in the morning. You will have responsibilities or work obligations. You should prioritise comfort over fashion. You should treat yourself with a fancy lunch.

