Here’s what the daily astrological prediction has to say for you. The financial status of Aries is likely to improve. Taurus should take out time to appreciate their loved ones. Geminis will have a hectic day at work. Cancerians should focus on their professional goals. Leos must not be afraid to take up new challenges. For Virgos, travelling for work or being transferred to a new place is on the cards. Libra will find it profitable to invest in the stock market. Sagittarius must share their ideas with their closest companions and take their feedback positively.

Check what the day holds for you on 30 December 2022:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Put yourself first, especially if you’ve been going the extra mile in your professional and personal life. Share your creative ideas and show your dedication towards your dreams. Your financial status is likely to improve under Friday’s skies.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You’ll be deep in your own thoughts throughout the day. Take this moment to thank the close friends and family in your life. The brilliant ideas popping up in your mind today could lead to success in the coming days. Those in business should plan for the growth of their company.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Working professionals will have a hectic day today. Some could work overtime to stay on top, while others will try to complete all their unfinished tasks. As the day comes to an end, unplug from your electronic devices and focus on meditation.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Focus on your professional goals; it will bring you a sense of comfort and stability. You might reap the benefits of your past financial decisions. Look for ways to set firm boundaries with your colleagues. Be open to change.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Allow yourself to dream big. Do not be afraid to take up new challenges in the coming year. The universe will help you reach your goals, but you must be willing to make an effort.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Pursue new goals, but choose your endeavours wisely. Avoid trying to do too many things at once. Watch out for power struggles and creative blocks in the second half of the day. Travelling for work or being transferred to a new place is on the cards.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Open your heart to the many joys in your life, and allow yourself to forget about your worries and fears. Look for ways to bring out your creativity as that will be helpful in the long run. Investing in stocks can be profitable.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You will be able to wrap up your professional to-do list before the weekend kicks off. Nurture your body with healthy foods and plenty of water. Watch out for miscommunications that could result in arguments and anxiety.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Friday’s skies will encourage creative thinking, fun, and friendship; so be sure to adjust your agenda accordingly. Take a moment to exchange your ideas with your closest companions and listen to their feedback positively. Avoid shopping online as you could end up overshooting your budget.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): A nostalgic vibe will be in the air this Friday. Give yourself permission to dig deep into the past, but avoid painful memories. Watch out for drama and miscommunications in the family. It could lead to over-the-top displays of emotions.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): The cosmic climate will have you rushing from one task to the next. If you don’t prioritise your tasks wisely, you will end up feeling burned out. Try not to be snappy with your family and friends.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Remember to pace yourself today. Amid all the hustle and bustle in life, take out time for some self-care. You should be mindful of who you surround yourself with, as it could lead to major miscommunications and drama.

