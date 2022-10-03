If you are interested to know how this Monday will go for you, then read on to find out more.

Aries are advised to grab on to good opportunities coming their way.

Taurus should accept changes in life positively.

Geminis should move away from people who are no longer contributing to their overall happiness.

Cancerians should take up good eating habits.

Creative breakthroughs could manifest for Virgos.

The day will offer Libras a chance to break free from any emotional burdens.

Scorpios are advised to be away from social media for a few days.

Check what’s in store for you this Monday, 3 October:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Professional breakthroughs could manifest for you this Monday. It’s time to get back to the present and start living in the moment. Good vibes will help you embrace the transformation that lies ahead. Grab any good opportunities that land in your path.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Break away from any barriers that have been making you feel restricted recently. Look for ways to tap into your creativity. Share your feelings with close ones. Be ready to accept changes in life. Be polite to others.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Good vibes will give you a chance to prioritise your needs by setting firm boundaries. Move away from people or situations that are no longer contributing to your overall happiness.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Nurturing your relationships will be a major priority for you today. The universe will open the door for meaningful conversations and spiritual fulfillment. Use this day to break the silence with an old friend, or talk to your bestie. Introduce good eating habits to your routine.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): The day will bring an opportunity to clean up any messes you might have made recently. Your social media feeds could cause you to lose track of time. It is important that you focus on work and resist the urge to reach for your phone. The best way to approach a problem is knowledge, so do all your research.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Creative breakthroughs could manifest for you this Monday. Pay special attention to any ingenious ideas that appear in your mind. Look for ways to inspire your creative spirit. It’s time to become a more consistent person.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The day will offer you a chance to break free from any emotional burden that has been dragging you down recently. Good vibes today will encourage you to become more assertive, so do not let anyone push you around. A wave of creativity will strike you at work and help you secure success.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): A secret admirer may reveal themselves. Plan to engage in a creative hobby. Do anything it takes to get a few laughs out of others today. Stop taking life so seriously. Be away from social media for a few days.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): You may get lucky. The Monday skies could bring new opportunities for you in the office, especially if you showcase the hard work you do. It is a good time to reconnect with your social circle. Marriage is on the cards for those looking to tie the knot.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You will be in a quirky mood. Your philosophical side will also come into play, so do not be afraid to show off a little while conversing. A challenge could knock on your door, so preparation is important; especially in terms of finances.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You will be in good spirits as you awaken this morning. Take time out for mental health. You will inspire people from all walks of life. Your pleasing personality and behaviour will attract many at work.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Brace yourself for hot gossip and shocking news. It is a good time to find a healthy balance between self-care and connecting with the people you love. Do not be unrealistic about the expectations you have for someone. All your work will be completed timely.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.