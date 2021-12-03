Those in search of love and attention, there is much coming your way and the weekend will bring relaxation and peace of mind. Always be patient and don’t rush with choices as good things take time.

The daily horoscope is here for you. Under Friday’s skies, the moon will slip forward and join Sagittarius that will help in bringing closure to many open issues. Most of the zodiac signs on this day will make tough career plans and projects that will help them in the near future.

Those in search of love and attention, there is much coming your way and the weekend will bring relaxation and peace of mind. Always be patient and don’t rush with choices as good things take time.

Check your horoscope for today:

ARIES (21 March to 19 April):

For Aries, today will be a slow and soothing day. Also, try not to push yourself to do more than is necessary. As the day proceeds, the moon will slip forward towards Sagittarius, making it an ideal day to promote closure around close relationships from the last month. If you follow a routine every day, then feel free to break from it by signing up for a new class or hobby or making travel plans.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May):

Under Friday’s skies, try to aim low as the day will be less energetic for you compared to the other times. You could feel extra emotional today, as the moon enters Sagittarius so be easy going and low with emotions. Always remember, what you hope for in your future can begin today, so create new goals and start new plans.

GEMINI (21 May- 20 June):

Geminis should take it easy under Friday’s skies, as the moon marches into Sagittarius giving you the vibe of the weekend. If you are single or already in a romantic relationship, today’s energy will encourage you to hold space for your significant other's emotional world. Also, it is an ideal day to tackle looming partnerships concerns as it needs attention and care. However, Luna’s lack of aspects will bring work projects from the past month to a close.

CANCER (21 June 21- 22 June):

People with this zodiac sign, should note that they don’t have to worry about accomplishing everything today. Rather than moving on new and bigger projects, it is better and important that you first bring closure to the creative endeavours that you have been planning on. Tip for the day is - work on your ability and skill to distinguish the good from the bad, while judgment will save the day.

LEO (23 July 23- 22 August):

For Leos, all the hard times are nearly over. Most importantly, keep your opinions to yourself today, as your emotions could cause conflict around you. Always remember to bring closure to family stories and home issues that still need attention. Also, as your energy peaks high in the day, so does your artistic talent.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September):

Those who come under this zodiac sign, need to be gentle with themselves. Try not to lose temper or get frustrated as you're in need of a low activity day. As the moon wades into Sagittarius, it will encourage you to bring closure to educational projects. Aim to prioritize rest and family connections, rather than being exhaustingly productive.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October):

For Libras the skies call for ease and closure. It will remind you of your role in it. As the moon wanders into Sagittarius, a considerable amount of energy and drive will make you tired by the end of the day. Remember, to take it slow and engage in the important conversations that need your attention.

SCORPIO (23 October-21 November):

For Scorpios, the past few weeks have either frustrated or irritated you. But under Friday’s skies, you will be free and out of this heavy headspace that has taken most of your attention. As the moon floats into Sagittarius, don’t push your need to be productive but rather relax and take it slow as the day proceeds. Also, it’s good that you've been bold, but just be careful as the day falls and ends.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December):

People with this zodiac sign are seeing too much on their plate right now. So, keep maintaining your balance and also keep pushing forward for a brand-new chapter of self-discovery. Under Friday’s skies, you will make note and consider your body, health, and independence. Furthermore, with Luna’s lack of aspects and dark waning phase, it will be the best time to catch up on rest and prioritize your needs.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 19 January):

For Capricorns, it is rare and occasional time when they need a break or a holiday. But under Friday’s skies, it will remind you to slow your pace as the moon moves into pensive Sagittarius especially as the weekend approaches. During the day, try to incorporate therapeutic endeavors, meditative approaches and healing conversations that will help you boost your energy and plans.

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February):

Aquarians have been busier than usual in the past month with career and family plans. Now, it's time that you move your focus to a new direction like health and lifestyle. Under Friday’s skies, the moon will encourage you to cultivate closure so that you have peace and relaxation in mind and body.

PISCES (19 February to 20 March):

Pisces are entering into one of the most important points of your year so decide well and make the most of it. Before making big plans, try to tie up a few loose ends and then jump on new things. Under Friday’s skies, the moon will encourage you to wrap up on other looming issues. It will be a low energy day for you so plan accordingly, which will be a welcome relief.