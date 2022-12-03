The daily horoscope is here! Read to know what’s in store for you under Saturday skies. Aries must share their future plans with their partner and work accordingly. Taurus will see huge profits from past investments. Cancerians should watch out for tension in their love life. Leos must spend more time at home than going out. They should also make sure to eat healthily and keep themselves hydrated. For Virgos, good vibes will fill their home with happiness this Saturday. For Sagittarius, their business will bring them tremendous profit. They will also plan to expand it.

Check what the day holds for you on 3 December:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Start your day with a morning jog to re-energise your mind and body. Share your future plans with your partner and work on them together. Those who are unemployed and desperately looking out for jobs will get interview calls. Rewards and recognition at work are on the cards.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You will see huge profits from your past investments today. It is a perfect day to plan on new investments too. Your hard work and dedication will fetch you good results. Exercise regularly and maintain a balanced diet.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Express yourself to your loved ones and seek their advice on important matters. Married couples will surprise their partners with thoughtful gifts today. Those looking to tie the knot will get a positive response to marriage proposals.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Watch out for tension within your love life. Look for ways to keep your partner happy. On the professional front, everything will go as planned. Your sincerity at work will be recognised by your co-workers. Shopping is on the cards for many.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Spend more time at home than going out. Help your partner or family members with house chores when you’re free. An upcoming official event will keep you busy and motivated at work. Make sure you eat healthily and keep yourself hydrated.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Good vibes will fill your home with happiness today. You will clear all your past dues this Saturday. The time is right to buy your dream house or vehicle. Before making any investments, seek expert advice. Keep the phone aside and spend more time with family members, when at home.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will have a serious discussion with your partner today. Watch out for disharmony at home. Property-related investments will generate good returns. The day will be a hectic one for working employees.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): It is a good time to pamper yourself with healthy foods and therapeutic movements such as yoga, dance, or stretching. The day will encourage you to socialise and exchange ideas with your peers. Try not to get into an argument with anyone. Keep Calm!

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Your business will bring tremendous profits under Saturday’s skies. You will further plan to expand your business. Intimacy and romance will increase in married couples. Singles will find their soulmate on dating apps.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): The day is perfect for laying low at home and taking time to appreciate all that you’ve achieved so far. If you’re feeling stressed, go out for a jog, a swim, or a long walk. A family event is on the cards. Take the elder’s advice, when it comes to making financial decisions.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): You will be energetic throughout the day. Your active participation at work will influence others to do better. Job seekers will succeed in their interviews today. Your parents will be proud of your educational and career plans.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Under Saturday’s skies, there is a high chance of a promotion or an increment. Avoid eating junk food and start maintaining a balanced diet. Understand your partner and take things slow in a relationship. Stay focussed on your goals.

