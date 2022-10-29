Here’s what the stars have planned for you! Aries should not make any decision in haste. For Taurus, the universe will bring romantic and flirtatious energy into their life. Geminis must maintain a proper budget plan. Leos should take things slow in their romantic relationship. Virgos should spend more time with their partner and also do some fun activities to keep the spark alive. Sagittarius must be open to new career opportunities. Check what the day holds for you this Saturday, 29 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): When you are working in a team today, hold back your thoughts, and give others a chance to pitch ideas. Do not forget your personal responsibilities. The day is perfect for working on projects that have been kept on hold for a long time. Do not make any decision in haste. Avoid indulging in smoking and drinking; lead a healthy lifestyle.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Do not be scared of asking for help from others. Love will linger on your mind, redirecting your focus toward matters of the heart. The universe will bring romantic and flirtatious energy into your life. Working professionals might get assigned some challenging tasks today.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You must maintain a proper budget plan and avoid using your savings to buy anything that is not necessary. Prioritise your health. Couples might finalise their marriage plans. Your workplace may be a cause of stress. Be kind and polite to others.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): The day is perfect to embrace companionship. Plan on devoting your time to self-care. Your loans will be paid off soon and you will get rid of your old EMIs. Those working in the entertainment, travel, and real estate sector will earn good profits. You might attend social events with your partner. The day will be a fruitful one.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will have an excellent day at work. Your savings may increase under Saturday’s skies. Use your money wisely. Entrepreneurs will witness a big hike in profits. Concentrate on important things and ignore all the distractions around you. You should take things slow in your romantic relationship.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will feel relaxed under Saturday’s skies. Take time out for meditation- it will help you find peace and organise your thoughts. Children will achieve good academic scores. Spend more time with your partner. Also, do some fun activities to keep the spark alive in your relationship.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Work towards achieving your career goals. Avoid new business deals today. Things will fall into place on the work front. Remember to take in more fluids and maintain a healthy diet.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Avoid any kind of financial investments today. A romantic date is on the cards for those who are single. You should spend some time pampering and re-vitalizing yourself. You will enjoy quality time with your family.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You’ll feel grounded and in control of your emotions. It will be a productive day for you. Things will be great on the financial front. You will come across multiple sources to boost your income and increase your savings. Be open to new work opportunities.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): The stars will act in your favour today- making it a good time to charm your way to the top. The day is good for those in the teaching field. Your social circle will grow, but be careful of who you’re vulnerable around. The time is right for a little bit of romance under Saturday’s skies.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Don’t be afraid to ask for space and some TLC. All your efforts at work will prove rewarding. Some might come into an inheritance. A romantic evening is on the cards.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): An ancestral property might become the cause of a dispute in your family. Switch to a balanced diet and take care of your fitness routine. Avoid buying or selling property under Saturday’s skies. You will be in a romantic mood. Married couples will spend time enjoying recreational activities.

