Here’s how the day is planned for you. Aries will show amazing potential at work. Taurus will put in a serious effort to achieve long-term career goals. Geminis will have an auspicious day on the financial front. Cancerians will come across good opportunities to boost their income. It’s time for Leos to make some healthy choices. Virgos will have a hard time focusing on their schedule. There’s some exciting news coming for Libras. Scorpios should not be confused about their future. Sagittarius must avoid any kind of investment in property now. Pisces are advised to stay grounded and focus on the present. Check what the day holds for you on 29 November:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): The day will be an excellent one. Working professionals will show amazing potential at work. Your health will also be good. Couples will have a romantic evening. Students might avail of scholarships to pursue higher education.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You might feel unsure about focusing on your professional ambitions today. Share your problems with your friends. You will put in a serious effort to achieve your long-term career goals. Few will join professional courses to grab wonderful job opportunities.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Direct your energy towards finding spiritual fulfilment today. Take out more time to meditate. The day will be an auspicious one on the financial front. Some might buy or sell property. Focus on your budget and savings.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will wake up in an uptight and irritable mood today. You will be distracted the whole morning. Towards the end of the day, the good vibes will help you reconnect with your joyous and optimistic nature. You will come across good opportunities to boost your income.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Be mindful of who you trust. Keep friendships and financial relationships separate to avoid any messy dramas. Working professionals might think of changing their jobs. Some will get a chance to work with reputed companies. It’s time you make some healthy choices for yourself.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will have a hard time focusing on your schedule this morning. You will also want to work from home rather than go to the office. Try ways to boost your immunity. A family celebration will be on the cards.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Your mind will be occupied with many things today. Your responsibilities will increase at the workplace. Tend to your health and wellness. Invest your money in property, it will give you good returns in the future. There’s some exciting news coming your way!

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): The day is going to be an excellent one, especially for those who are in the real estate or construction business. The time is right to ask your boss for a raise or promotion. You will come across good job opportunities. Do not be confused about your future.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Find ways to stay grounded, especially if you are feeling irritable or tightly wound. Your fiery nature could bring harm to your relationships today. Stay away from any real estate investment.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Take out time and talk to a close friend, it will make you feel better. Some will start working on their dream projects. Others will start a new business. Avoid arguing with family and close friends. Your seniors will appreciate you at work.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Set boundaries for your emotional and mental health. Keep a check on your expenses and save for the future. Maintain a healthy lifestyle and follow a well-balanced routine. A property dispute among relatives is indicated under Tuesday’s skies.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Do your best to stay grounded and focus on the present. Avoid drama and emotional stress. Keep your phone away when spending time with your family. Look for better opportunities to demonstrate your true potential at work.

