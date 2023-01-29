Here is how your stars are aligned for this Sunday! Aries get quality time with your family today. Avoid interfering in others’ work. Taurus should have a loving relationship with your life partner. You should be taking interest in higher studies. Gemini should start something new and innovative at their workplace today. Aquarius should try to improve their work methodology. There will be profits in their real estate business. Virgo should avoid lending and borrowing money today. They should not interfere in other people ‘s matters. Scorpio’s health will be good today. They should be careful about workplace politics.

Check your fortune for 29 January:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will get quality time with your family today. Avoid interfering in others’ work. Working professionals may get a bonus. You will think about making some savings. You will receive the results of your hard work. You will be required to complete office work at home.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You should have a loving relationship with your life partner. You should take interest in higher studies. The company of bad people will have a harmful impact on you. Avoid sharing your personal matters with others. You may face problems in government-related work.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You should start something new and innovative at the workplace. High-ranking officers will be satisfied with your work. You will be successful in construction related projects. The obstructions in your legal matters will be going away. You will get favourable results in matters that were getting delayed till now.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Important responsibilities will increase in your business. You will be appreciated for your determination. Your opponents will be on your side. You will think of getting a new house. You may make some difficult decisions about your ancestral property.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You may think about switching your job. You may face some problems in your love relationship. You should be careful about your work. You should adapt your behaviour to the changing times. Those working abroad will get honoured. Your hindered business work will get completed successfully.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You should avoid lending and borrowing money today. Avoid interfering in other people‘s matters. Make sure that you give enough time to your marital relationship. Those who suffer from blood pressure and kidney-related problems may get some health issues. Too much stress will impact your sleep. You may face some problems in marriage-related matters.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Marriage-related talks might get favourable. You might hear some exciting news today. You may receive a love proposal. People linked with politics will get promoted to a higher positions. You will be worrying about your mother’s health. Your friends may come home. today

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Your health will be good today. You should be careful about workplace politics. Be careful about your language. You will be required to work extra hard to get good results in your work. Avoid breaking traffic laws. Have faith in your talent and capability.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Your self-confidence will rise. Engineering students will get a campus placement. Working professionals will receive the displeasure of their boss. Work according to your interest and this will get you success. Take care of the feelings of your partner in a love relationship.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Your work may get hindered. There will be disputes in your family over some issues. Your mind will get agitated. Use your electric equipment cautiously. You should be leaving your bad habits at the earliest.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): You should try to improve your work methodology. There will be profits in your real estate business. Students will then remain focused on their studies. Business people will get big orders. New income sources will get generated. Try doing some future planning for your kids.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Try staying away from extramarital affairs. Do not engage in property disputes. Your workplace seniors will get benefited from you today. You will be distracted from attending social events. There will be chances of losses in commission-based work. You might have financial troubles in your new business.

