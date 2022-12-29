Read what the daily astrological prediction has to say for you today. Aries will wake up to good news. Taurus should avoid conflicts at home and in the workplace. Geminis must take out time for meditation and prayer. Leos will plan to visit some religious places with their family. Virgos should prioritise their own needs and focus on what is good for them. Libras should avoid making rash financial decisions. Travel is on the cards for Sagittarius. Capricorns will feel optimistic. Pisces will be able to balance their professional and personal life easily.

Check what the day holds for you on 29 December 2022:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Today will be lucky for you. You may wake up to good news or new opportunities. Focus on your passions as it will positively impact your physical and mental well-being. You will overcome any obstacle with perseverance. Good things will come your way.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Trust your inner strength, your conscience, and your capabilities. You will find a sense of peace in your life. The universe will help you take steps to eventually meet your goals. Avoid conflicts at the job and at home.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): The day is good on the financial front. Your savings will grow, and for some, new income sources will be generated. Take out time for meditation and prayer. Thursday’s skies will bring new career opportunities your way.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your professional ambitions could find some extra support today. Use your energy to pursue status and success. The vibes are also perfect for indulging in self-care. Be sure to do something that will make your heart and mind happy.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Focus on what’s important, so that you avoid any distractions and get closer to your objectives. Do something that takes you closer to living your dream. You and your family will plan to visit some religious places.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Release all the negativity from your life and try to maintain a positive attitude. It’s time to lay the past to rest so that you can truly proceed to the next stage of your life. You’ll feel motivated and mentally prepared today. Prioritise your own needs rather than focusing on others.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): The stars will conspire to brighten your love life this morning. Those in a relationship should nurture and appreciate the bond they share with their partner. Avoid making rash financial decisions.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You’ll feel as though you can take on the world today. Your confidence level will be sky-high. Most of your tasks at work will be completed on time. The efforts you showcase today will have a positive impact tomorrow.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Passion and romance is in the air this Thursday. Travel is on the cards, so visit a breathtaking location with your family. Give time to people and activities that brighten up your day.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You will feel optimistic today. Your past investments will offer good returns in the coming days, but that does not mean you go wild with your expenses. Even if some people try to bring you down, maintain your cheerful nature.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Choose your words wisely. Stay true to yourself and cherish your eccentricities. You might face some differences with your family members. Try to remain calm and avoid raising your voice in any situation.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You will have a fruitful day at work. Your boss and colleagues will appreciate your hard work and dedication. You will balance your professional and personal life very well. You will plan to make the last few days of the year memorable for your loved ones.

