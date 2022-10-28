Find out what the planets have predicted for you today! Aries should keep track of their eating habits and also maintain a healthy diet. Taurus must avoid unnecessary show off at the workplace. Geminis are advised to focus on professional responsibilities. They should also embrace self-care. Leos must not waste their time on unnecessary activities. Good vibes will support Libras to achieve their goals in life. Pisceans should be quick to adapt to new changes. For Aquarius, old disputes in the family will resolve. Working professionals will have a hectic day.

Check what the day holds for you this Friday, 28 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Be ready to assist and support others. The good vibes will help you establish invaluable connections at work. Wait for the right time and right place to get things started. Do not rush with plans! Keep track of your eating habits. Maintain a healthy diet. Plan on unplugging from your devices when the day comes to an end.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You will wake up in a happy mood. All your work will be completed on time. Avoid unnecessary show off at the workplace. If you are getting confused regarding what is important and what is not, then reach out to your elders for guidance. Do not go back on a promise made to your partner.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Listen to yourself and follow your mood today. Ignore people who are rushing you. Make sure you align with someone who supports your personal goals and ambition. Focus on your professional responsibilities. Embrace self-care and relaxation.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): The universe will ask you to get a little strict with yourself this morning. Small changes in your routine will add up to major transformations in the future. Be sure to stick to any goals you have set for yourself recently. Take out time for spirituality. Watch out for negative thought patterns and avoid criticising yourself.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Be patient and believe in yourself – things will work in your favour. Do not waste your time on unnecessary activities. There might be a dispute in the house. Control your speech and anger. Dragging personal matters for too long can be bad for your romantic relationship. Some might go for an outing with their friends.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Your efforts will be appreciated at work. Implement healthy choices in your diet- making it a good time to eat your fruits and veggies. Give yourself permission to lay low at home, so you can nurture your heart and mind. Make smart plans for capital investment. Love will grow between you and your partner.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Watch out for rocky vibes under Friday’s skies. Do not trust everything you hear or see- carefully weigh and examine what people tell you. The good vibes will support your goals while elevating your confidence.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): An upcoming family gathering will stir up exciting emotions. You will be focussed on how to gain power and be a dominant leader. Those looking to tie the knot will come across good marriage proposals. Take care of your health and others too.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will meet many different groups of people today. Your words will inspire a number of people. There will be many who will respond well to your initiative. Watch out for disharmony in your love life. It is the right time to grab on opportunities coming your way.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Connecting with your surroundings will have a peaceful and stabilising effect on you. Start your day with some mindful meditation or a nature walk. Misunderstanding and tension between husband and wife will resolve. Those who are single will find love, while the ones who are committed will plan to tie the knot.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): People will respect and admire you at work. Set new goals in life and work on them diligently. Spend more time with family. You will see huge profits in the business. Old disputes in the family will resolve. Be satisfied and happy with what you have attained in life so far.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Be mindful of who you give your time and energy. Do not spend time with those who have betrayed your trust in the past. Be quick to adapt to new changes. Look for ways to lift your confidence.

