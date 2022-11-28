Know your horoscope for Monday! Aries will be in an intellectual yet rebellious mood. It is important for them to stay grounded and keep a cool head. Taurus may want to temporarily shut down in the name of self-preservation. Cancerians may want to break unhealthy patterns and evolve into a better version of their already fabulous self today. Libras’ may feel unsupported by people around them today and face power struggles. People won’t mess up unless they are pretty jealous of them. Capricorns should not be stubborn as that would affect their ability to work with friends or colleagues. Pisces may experience social anxiety today. They should not be guilty about laying low right now as it may otherwise lead to drama, gossip and conflict.

Check what the day holds for you on 28 November:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will be in an intellectual yet rebellious mood. It is important for you to stay grounded and keep a cool head. You should be able to implement boundaries with anyone who is trying to trigger you. Draw these lines diplomatically. You will be able to find peace and joy with the help of your spiritual community.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You may want to temporarily shut down yourself in the name of self-preservation. There may be disharmony in your life today. People around you may be more authoritative and controlling today. Take a moment to prepare yourself for the next day.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You will find peace and gratitude today and would want to escape in your own world. The vibes today will bring an uplifting ambiance to the table which would be perfect for indulging in self-care and romance

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You would want to break unhealthy patterns and evolve into a better version of your already fabulous self today. You will reclaim your sense of passion making it a perfect time to do your favourite activities. The mood of people around you may not be good. You will remain harmonious and focus on your own agenda.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Don’t let the negativity of others discourage you from following your dreams. You will be able to reclaim your confidence through self-care and positive mantras. You may get creative at night but make sure that you get to bed on time.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You may feel disorganised today, You should pause and find your centre. Go home on time and get cosy in your space. Eat home-cooked food and do your chores.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You may feel unsupported by people around you today and face power struggles. People won’t mess up unless they are pretty jealous of you. However, you will reclaim stability through your closest companions in the evening. Plan a dinner with your closest companion.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Try to keep a handle on your mood in the afternoon. The cosmic climate will bring tension around you. Try to honour your feelings and meditate on your emotions. Pamper yourself in the evening.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will be in an opinionated mood today. Avoid gossiping or sharing too much information to avoid getting into a new drama. You will be encouraged to embrace romance, sweetness, and perhaps a bit of flirting. Avoid using devices as bedtime nears or you will not be able to sleep.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Don’t be stubborn as that would affect your ability to work with friends or colleagues. There will be tension today. Refusing to compromise could impact your ability to move forward. You should pamper yourself if you are feeling depleted and need some rest and relaxation.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): People will seem to be more moody or cold than usual. There will be an increase in your intuition, which could make you especially sensitive to the murky vibes of other people. You will be able to find love and support within your social sphere. Spend your night embracing the connections that matter the most to you while setting boundaries with people you want a break from.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You may experience social anxiety today. Don’t be guilty about laying low right now as it may otherwise lead to drama, gossip and conflict. You should embrace harmony if you have been struggling with boundaries. Express your emotions.

