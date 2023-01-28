Here is how your stars are aligned for this Saturday! Aries’ surroundings may get a little tense today. Look out for stubbornness within yourself and others. Taurus will feel uncertain about how they should move forward as far as their professional and romantic life is concerned. Aquarius could come off as distant today as they try to manage their emotions. There could be uncertainty around them. Leo’s mind and heart may be at odds today. There may be challenges where matters related to romance are concerned. Capricorn may want to re-examine their relationship with social media today. Pisces could end up second guessing feelings or ideas they were once sure of.

Check your fortune for 28 January:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Your surroundings may be a little tense today. Look out for stubbornness within yourself and others. Try not to lose sight of what is actually important. You will have a chance to set boundaries in the evening. Reclaim your sense of stability. Connect with your present to understand your situation with greater clarity. You would also want to invest in the betterment of your community.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You will feel uncertain about how you should move forward with regards to your professional and romantic life. Your situation will affect your plans. You may feel stable within the unknown as long as you have faith in your ability to think outside the box without breaking too many rules.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You will be at spiritual crossroads today. Feeling lost on your path could cause you to second guess where you’ve put your faith, especially if you’ve had issues manifesting your dreams recently. You should evolve your ways of thinking. You should work on plans on how to actualise your dreams.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will get a feeling as if your friends are outshining you today. Make sure that the success of others does not hinder the way you feel about yourself, understanding that everyone’s path unfolds at a different pace. A romantic and harmonious energy will surround you today. Consider going on an impromptu date night with your sweetheart.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Your mind and heart may be at odds today. There may be challenges where matters of romance are concerned. This will be true especially if you are struggling to find closure with the past. You will be able to find a balance between your thoughts and emotions. Setting boundaries with yourself can push you towards a higher path.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Disorganisation could cause a downfall today. Poor planning from the past may suddenly haunt you. You will have to focus on damage control and regaining control of your situation. Your confidence will get a boost in the evening.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Your ego will take you in the wrong direction today. Avoid approaching the day from a hard-headed standpoint. Be cautious about whose advice you are taking. Consider talking about your feelings with a close family member or friend. The day is perfect to lay low at home.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Emotional upsets from the past may haunt you. Don’t be guilty if you feel like laying low from home right now, indulge in self-care from the safety of your space. You will get an opportunity to reclaim harmony through self-care or romance. There will be poetry in your thoughts and words that are perfect to bond with your latest crush.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Your words could put you into a corner today. Be on your best behaviour, even when others get on your nerves. You will struggle with creative blocks or personal fears. You will get a chance to ground and find your centre in the evening.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You may want to re-examine your relationship with social media today. The online feeds may be taking you out of the present and also threatening your creativity and real-world connections. Push yourself to get outside.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Your emotions may cause you to shut down today. There could be uncertainty around you. Your confidence will decrease. You are permitted to lay low and introspect. Today is a good time to break free from your traditional routines.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Thoughts or feelings you were once sure of may suddenly throw you in confusion. Don’t put pressure on yourself to make decisions right now. Consider turning to a friend for advice in the evening. Don’t put pressure on yourself to make decisions right now. You will experience moments of brilliance today.

