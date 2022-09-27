Eager to know about your fortune today? Check out this space for more!

Aries must stay organised and focused on important tasks.

Taurus will have a fruitful day at work and home.

New travel plans are on the cards for Geminis. Young couples will express their fondness for each other.

Leos should look for good opportunities for a better future. Married couples will have a strong emotional bond.

Good vibes will help Cancerians to do outstanding work. Scorpios should not argue with others. They are advised to be patient, especially with elders.

Check what’s in store for you this Tuesday, 27 September:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The day might get off to a rocky start for Aries. It could leave you feeling low, especially dealing with professional or romantic relationships. Aries are advised to stay organised and remain focused on important tasks. Set healthy boundaries in life. Stay on track without the distraction of social media or peer pressure.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Today, you will be in the mood to learn more. You will have a fruitful day at work. Do not have a pessimistic attitude while working. Appreciate the little things that people in your life do. A sense of insecurity will creep up in your professional life.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Give yourself permission to follow your gut instincts. Be focussed and determined in life. New travel plans are on the cards. Do not let people take advantage of your meekness. Marriage is on the cards but make the right choice and decision. Keep fit and stay active.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): You will wake up in an energetic mood. Efforts to expand the business will be successful. Good vibes will help you to transform in deep and meaningful ways. Young couples will express their fondness and love for each other. Have a positive mindset towards work.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Do not compare yourself with others. It is advisable to look for good opportunities than staying in one place for too long. Family and close friends will be proud of you and your choices. Every day you can achieve small victories in life. Remember to appreciate your hard work and celebrate it.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Those in business will see huge profits. Couples in love will develop a strong emotional bond. You will show interest to learn something new. This will help you stay more productive than scrolling through social media feeds. Be happy with whatever you have in your life.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Do not be a spoilt sport or sore loser at work. Spending time in spirituality will boost creative ideas that can help you reach important goals. Start accepting advice and criticism positively. People will have many expectations from you but do not take it as pressure. Set personal goals to build a career.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): Try not to argue with others, especially family. A supportive friend will help you in times of trouble. You will begin to feel confident and optimistic under Tuesday’s skies. The day will encourage you to reconnect with your self-belief.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Try not to fall victim to targeted ads while spending time on the phone. You could be worried about financial expenses. It is a good time to unplug yourself from any social media platform. By the second half of the day, you might switch into a pensive mood. Remember to stay grounded as long as you lean into love, compassion, and grace.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Believe in yourself especially when it comes to professional responsibilities. You will be in a mood to socialise today. You could also plan an impromptu dinner with your friends or colleagues. Things are building slowly in a new relationship.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Maintain a balanced diet and keep a check on your eating habits. Do not trust others blindly. You will make new goals in life to achieve. Shopping is on the cards for you. Do not ruin your friendship with close ones.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You will recognise a stark contrast between your toxic and supportive friendships today. Move away from negativity. Look for positive ways to lead your life. Good opportunities are on the way.

