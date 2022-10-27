Find what the day holds for you today! Aries should stay away from unnecessary arguments. Long-standing disputes may resolve for Taurus. Working employees will be worried about their savings. Geminis should not involve themselves in drama or malicious gossip. Cancerians should drink plenty of water, eat well, and tend to their physical needs. Libras will learn something good and valuable today. The morale and self-confidence will increase for Scorpios under Thursday’s skies. The popularity of Aquarius will increase in their social circle. Young couples will go out on a date.

Check what the day holds for you this Thursday, 27 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): The day will be in your favour. Use this vibe to take advantage of achieving your goals. Disharmony within your love life could act as an unpleasant distraction. Stay away from unnecessary arguments. Ask for guidance or help when necessary.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You will come up with new plans for the future. Do not let a negative person get you down. Long-standing disputes may resolve with near and dear ones. Working employees will be worried about their savings. You might plan a small trip with your friends. Watch out for jealousy amongst your colleagues and peers.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Approach the day with an open and gracious heart. Your luck will see an improvement when it comes to professional matters. Take things slow in a new relationship, whether it’s romantic or not. Power struggles could emerge in the second half of the day. Do not involve yourself in drama or malicious gossip.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Take a moment to find connectivity between your body and soul this Thursday. Nurturing your health can help elevate your intuitive abilities. Drink plenty of water, eat well, and stay physically fit. Watch out for emotional triggers which could be particularly stressful in your romantic life. Spend enough time with your family.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will be full of creativity and energy this morning. Be happy and spread positivity around. Feeling good about where you are in your life today will help you relax and calm. Keep a keen eye for details as you could make a few mistakes.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Under Thursday’s skies, the vibes are perfect for sharing new ideas at work. Cultivate a sense of gratitude and build strong relations. Be mindful of your budget. You might make some big decisions in the business today.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will learn something good and valuable this Thursday. Do not waste your money on unnecessary items. Avoid petty gossip. Believe in moving ahead and leaving the past behind. Romance will increase in marital relationships. Do not get distracted at work.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Do not get jealous of other people’s success, be content with what you have. Work hard to achieve your goals. Insecurities and fears could emerge if you do not plan well for yourself. There will be good financial growth in the business. Under Thursday’s skies, your morale and self-confidence will increase.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Your world is about to expand in unimaginable ways for you. It is important that you seize the good opportunities that lie before you. You have to put your best foot forward to stay happy and healthy. Do not be in a haste, when it comes to making decisions.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): It’s a good time for job interviews. Those who are unemployed or looking for a change in their job should grab on the good opportunities that come their way. It would be unwise to entangle yourself in toxic workplace politics. Those working abroad may get a salary hike or a rise in position. Working employees will be lauded for their hard work.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Your popularity will increase in your social circle. People will be eager for your attention today. Avoid anyone who has a tendency to drain you mentally or emotionally. Young couples will go out on a date. Students will plan for their higher studies.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Do not be afraid to step into the limelight within your professional sphere. Working within a group will be fun for you today. All your tasks will be completed on time. You might go on a trip with your friends or family.

