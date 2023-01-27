Here is how your stars are aligned for this Friday! Miscommunications from yesterday could cause problems for Aries today. Aquarius words’ will be powerful in the morning. They should focus on the projects and goals that are important for you. Gemini should be careful about the people they trust as they may face betrayals. It is important for them to set healthy boundaries. Cancerians should use an assertive approach in the morning. These vibes can make a path for their personal and professional goals. Virgo will be inspired to get serious and organised with their goals in the morning.

Check your fortune for 27 January:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Miscommunications from yesterday could cause problems for you today. If there are issues that need addressing, see things from different perspectives that truly seek resolution. Try to find stability within your community. Be careful about the time you need to spend with your online family.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Don’t be guilty about setting boundaries that you require to preserve your emotional and mental well-being. Try to protect yourself and acknowledge your responsibilities. You may feel disconnected from the universe. You will feel love from every direction.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Be careful about the people you trust as you may face betrayals. It is important for you to set healthy boundaries. You may face frustrations and your friendships might crumble. You will be in a more private and relaxed mood. Engage in self care in the evening.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Use an assertive approach in the morning. These vibes can make a path for your personal and professional goals. There may be tensions that may cause issues in your romantic life. You should embrace luxury while supporting your community.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Try to get blessings in the morning. The cosmic climate will bring stability to your heart. Do something nice for someone you love. Try to stay organised in the afternoon or you will feel that your dreams are slipping away. There will be a stabilising energy around you today that will reconnect you with your personal and professional agendas.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will be inspired to get serious and organised with your goals in the morning. You will move into the future more efficiently and with preparedness. You should stay strong in your resolve. You will be reconnected with your optimism while understanding that the universe has a plan in place for you.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will feel loved for who you truly are. These vibes are all about being authentic. Don’t compromise yourself to please others. You will be emotional today and might want to lay low at home. You should prioritise your wellness.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You will feel in control of your heart and circumstances. Don’t forget to tap into your authoritative side. Watch your words in the afternoon or you will hurt other people’s feelings. Plan on connecting with a friend of yours or that special someone in the evening.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will be among the boldest and most forthcoming members of your zodiac. Your directness can help you get what you want in the morning. Your emotions will disturb your foundations.You should embrace your wellness and prioritise your health through the next two days.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You should permit yourself to move slowly and methodically in the morning. These vibes will permit you to embrace some moments of luxury. You should find beauty in your surroundings. Your emotions will cause discomfort. You will be pushed to nurture your friendships and have some fun.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Your words will be powerful in the morning. Focus on the projects and goals that are important for you. Use your voice to make a way for your ambitions. You should fight for your optimism. Permit yourself to embrace decadence from the comfort of your home.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You should focus on actualising your dreams. You should work diligently and methodically towards your goals. Try not to get involved in any drama that is actually not yours. The day is perfect for luxurious dates with your special someone.

