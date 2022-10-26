Read what the day holds for you today! Unexpected expenses could manifest for Aries. Working employees can expect a rise in salary. Taurus should consider organising their office space and schedule. Geminis’ performance at the workplace will be excellent. Cancerians should seek ways to empower themselves. Couples in love will enjoy quality time. Leos might go on a pilgrimage with their family. Virgos must make good investments for the future. Libras should not make any emotional decisions today. Scorpios will come across good business opportunities. Sagittarius will see growth in their professional life.

Check what the day holds for you this Wednesday, 26 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Unexpected expenses could manifest for you today. Keep track of your expenditures. Make smart decisions about who you invest in both financially and emotionally. Do not let the difficulties of your life overpower you. You might meet someone who will give you important advice related to business or personal life.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Give yourself a break from thinking too seriously about the future. It’s a perfect day for socialising. Consider organising your office space and schedule. You might feel as if you’re being torn between pursuing love and success today. Working employees can expect a rise in salary.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Spend time doing something you have been neglecting for a while. Plan and take action toward your passions and dreams. Those who are unmarried and thinking of tying the knot will come across good alliances. Conflicts with siblings over property disputes will be resolved. Your performance at the workplace will be excellent.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Avoid toxic behaviour or company. Seek ways to empower yourself. Do not involve yourself in illegal activities. Avoid lending and borrowing money under Wednesday’s skies. Do not blame others for your failure. Couples will enjoy quality time.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Try to muster up enthusiasm for a new idea that someone shares today. Make sure you tune into your own needs. Maintain cordial relationships with your close friends. You might go on a pilgrimage with your family. Be patient with elders, especially parents.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will need to find a balance between pragmatism and optimism. Dreamy and romantic energy will infuse Wednesday’s skies – making it a good time to charm that special one. Review your finances with the intention of setting budgets and growing wealth.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): When the going gets rough, reach out to friends. It is a good day to prioritise wellness. Take time out and listen to the problems of your children. There will be good profit in the business. Do not make emotional decisions.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You will come across beneficial business opportunities. Youngsters will think about doing something new and creative today. Scorpios are advised not to share their feelings or secrets with others until they trust them completely. Travel is on the cards for many.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): There will be progress in your professional life. Your partner may plan to take you out to someplace exclusive for a date. People heading a business will have a strong reputation in the market. Romance and intimacy will increase in marital relationships. Be focussed in life – you will reach your goal faster.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Try and spend less time on social media. Good vibes will pave the way for healthy interactions both online and in the real world. Concentrate on your work and be determined to reach your goal. Maintain a healthy diet. Include yoga and simple exercise in your daily routine.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Emotional upsets could bring forth unfortunate distractions within your professional life. Opportunities to resolve any issues will come into play. Remember to practice random acts of kindness. Learn to articulate your thoughts and ideas in an honest manner.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Situations at work will make you stronger and wiser. Job seekers will come across good opportunities. Partners could suffer from emotional issues, so be supportive of them. Take care of your health. Be happy and spread positive vibes at work and at home.

