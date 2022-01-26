Horoscope Today, 26 January: Check daily astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope Today News, 26 January, 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Your daily dose of astrological prediction is here! Under Wednesday’s skies, a few zodiac signs are advised not to make hasty decisions in business. Some will spend time with family and loved ones, while those in love may go out on a date.

Tip for the day – A positive mindset will make you a better person in both your personal and professional life.

Check your horoscope here:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April):

Today, your mind will be embroiled in a dilemma about an important decision. Your life partner will desire to spend some intimate time with you. There might be a huge profit in business in the coming days. At the workplace, you will smoothly execute all your tasks and duties. As the day proceeds, you will spend the afternoon with your close friends. The day is also favourable for mending strained relationships.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May):

You might be under stress due to your job as it demands more outcomes. You will deeply regret your mistakes made in the past but try and learn from it. Under Wednesday’s skies, your colleagues will fully support you in any challenges you face. Those associated with the government and the administration sector might have an intense workload. There might be a festive atmosphere in your family soon.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June):

You will take some time out especially for your kids today. You might also go sightseeing to some tourist spots with your close ones. The first half of the day might be unfavourable as your minor mistakes may spoil your work. However, the situation might get better by the evening. Few students may get honoured for their achievements and good academic results.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July):

It is time you step out of your illusory world and false hopes. Today, you will be confronted with your shortcomings. Your family may ask you some serious questions about life and career. Business revenue will be normal for those expecting high profits. In the second half of the day, you might engage in some planning about an alternative work or project.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August):

New acquaintances will benefit you, today. You might go on a date with your partner, making it a perfect day for you both. Furthermore, the day is quite favourable if you want to propose to someone. In the coming days, you will receive a lot of respect and appreciation in your job. Some of you will also enjoy sumptuous food at your home. Your workplace problems may get resolved soon.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September):

Someone may borrow money from you this Wednesday. Try to complete all your work with patience as it will make your work easier. Your marital relationship may turn stressful due to some minor misunderstanding. Remain careful from your hidden enemies as they are always ready to attack you. You might get excessively busy with your public life but don’t forget family. Also, don’t compromise with the needs of your family.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October):

You might participate in intellectual discussions where you will learn a lot. If you try to overcome your bad habits, you will certainly get rid of them. People will appreciate your talent and some may admire you a lot. Under Wednesday’s skies, sales will increase, leading to profits. Children will be inclined to participate in fun activities that will help them to grow better.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November):

You might buy something expensive today. There are chances of discord in your family due to financial matters. You will be upset due to extra workload at the workplace. Read financial documents carefully before making any decision. Take special care of your health as the weather is affecting everyone adversely. Performing Yoga and Pranayam will benefit you mentally.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December):

Today, you will be highly enthusiastic with positive ideas. The day is favourable for starting a new job. You will get excellent results in competitive exams. Your boss will be impressed with your work methodology that is making everyone's task easier. The day is also favourable for travelling but take precautionary measures when going out. The day will go as planned, making you passionate and lively.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January):

You might receive some big honour at the workplace for all the hard work and dedication that you have put in. Your family will be proud of your accomplishments, today. Under Wednesday’s skies, you might plan about a new business. You will be happy to execute all your work smoothly. The day is favourable to fulfil all your desires and wishes on the bucket list.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February):

Today, you will find relief from your continuing cold and cough. The problems hindering your foreign travel will get over in the coming days. You might consider applying for a new job soon. Some pending work might get completed soon. You might buy a gift for your life partner that will be quite precious for him or her. Your elderly family members will be happy with you and your ideas for their wellbeing.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March):

Your family atmosphere will be stressful today. People might pretend to be your friend to fulfil their selfish interests. Hasty investments may cause losses so kindly be cautious in all that you do. In case of dry cough and sore throat, consult your doctor immediately. There might be a slowdown in business due to several factors. Instead of being idealistic, make practical decisions today that will help you in grooming your personality.

