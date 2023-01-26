Read on to know what this Thursday holds for you! Aries should watch out for sharp tongues, conflict, and miscommunications in the morning. They should take notes to stay on track. Gemini should try not to get affected by news stories or social media conflicts, or this could have a negative impact on their mood for the rest of the day. Intrusive thoughts and self-doubt may hold Aquarius back in the morning. They should be mindful of who they trust and should avoid believing everything they hear. Leo may daydream today but the bubble may burst if they put unrealistic expectations on themselves or others.

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Watch out for sharp tongues, conflict, and miscommunications in the morning. This cosmic climate will present many mental blocks. Take notes to stay on track. This planetary placement will cause major changes in your love life. You should find closure with the past and forge more intimate bonds in the present.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Your intuition will remain sharp in the morning. Be spiritual today as this would allow you to rise above your anxiety-inducing vibes, marking it to be a suitable day for meditation. You will feel a shift in the evening as this will bring out your compassionate nature.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Try not to get affected by news stories or social media conflicts, or this could impact your mood for the rest of the day. You should catch up with your favorite colleagues. Your manifestation skills will increase when it comes to your career goals and forming professional alliances.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will be feeling temperamental and emotionally closed off in the morning. You should not snap at others if tensions rise, though it may be good to avoid socialising if you feel that you could use some space. Work pressure could interfere with your balance. Spend some time in self-care. You will be able to strengthen your relationships in the coming weeks.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You may daydream today but the bubble may burst if you put unrealistic expectations on yourself or others. Spirituality can help you get through this. So don’t be afraid to ask for support. Your romantic connections will get better in the coming weeks.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): It will be difficult to control your frustrations today. The cosmic climate will bring out some strong personalities and stubbornness. Choose your battles wisely to avoid power struggles. Give yourself a moment of solitude. The cosmic climate will bring an abundance of support to your love life and will give you a sense of balance.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will be very emotional in the morning. The cosmic climate will not forgive you where domestic affairs and matters of the heart are concerned. Don’t lose your sense of grace and diplomacy if tensions emerge. Take accountability for your actions. Prioritise wellness in the coming weeks.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): There will be many distractions in the morning. Give your best to stay on task right now. You will be motivated to stay organised. Do nurture your body today.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Don’t overspend because of your ego in the morning. This may have a negative impact on your wit. You should stay grounded in logic. Look for ways to boost your confidence before you go to bed,

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Emotions that you have been hiding will overflow to the surface today. Make sure that you do something to nurture yourself and your most valued relationships. This will help you heal and find inner peace. You will be encouraged to speak from the heart for the next several weeks.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Intrusive thoughts and self-doubt may hold you back in the morning. You may be mindful about who you trust and should avoid believing everything you hear. A supportive energy will help you find clarity, as long as you concentrate on your needs and what makes the most logical sense. Don’t speak impulsively.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You may feel disconnected from your surroundings today. You may be hungry for face-to-face interactions and real-world experiences, work related demands may make you feel stressful. Try to get outside when you get the opportunity.

