Horoscope Today News, 26 December: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here. Spend the weekend on 26 December, Sunday, in a relaxed and composed manner as the Moon enters the Waning Gibbous phase.

Under Sunday's skies, all the zodiac signs need to remain optimistic and continue to work hard.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April)-

The universe is aligned in such a way that you will find your creativity at its peak. So, don't hesitate to explore your creative interests. You will find your family bonds quite strong, despite not being able to spend much time with them today due to work pressure. Be careful of strangers and sycophants. Talk to your parents to find out if they need any help with anything.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May)-

Under today's skies, chances of getting some pending work done, easily, are high. The stars are aligned in your favour so you will find success at almost everything you do, that too with minimum effort. There will be pleasantness amid couples.

An evening walk would be highly rewarding. Esoteric subjects will draw your attention today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June)-

Today, you might get the opportunity to crack a lucrative business deal under the influence of the Moon. While it would be a busy day for you, chances of a social gathering amid friends could be high.

It is advisable to wrap up crucial work before noon. Married couples might experience a little bit of stress. Refrain from eating spicy foods.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July)-

Under Sunday's sky, you will be blessed with a satisfying married life. People will be pleased with your attitude. It is suggested that you don't spend much as financial troubles might be a cause of concern, today. Be prepared to face some anxieties in the first half of the day. Stay calm and optimistic.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August)-

As the Moon enters its Waning phase, chances of experiencing a blissful family life are high for Leos. Stars are aligned to turn things in your favour today. Your reputation will be at its peak. Your hard work will bear fruits. It's an auspicious day to start new work. Students might get good news if they have appeared for competitive exams.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September)-

The cosmic energy is perfect for you today as you will find your work rewarded. Your creative instinct related to your career is going to be on point today. Also, any work which you had done earlier, and had awaited the results, will usher in benefits, today. Don't worry if there are problems in your marital life as they will get resolved by evening. Your social life will keep you very active. Be careful with your expenses.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October)-

For students, the Moon brings in the possibility of success in the desired field. They will get admissions in their preferred educational institutions. Those that are in business, will find themselves involved in the expansion of the business. Don't be bogged down by your boss' behaviour. Those in politics must be extremely cautious. You might find yourself contemplating world affairs.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November)-

For Scorpios, it is a great day to kick start new business ventures. Overall the lunar influence promises a very favourable day for you. All your work will be completed with ease, without any hindrance. You will get support from your subordinates. Keep up your generous behaviour as it will be very helpful.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December)-

Under today's skies, you can expect to hear some good news from your family. Also, there are chances of travelling abroad due to work. Promotion possibilities cannot be ruled out. You will find any work (that was interrupted earlier) get done today easily. Discussion with your father would bring in great joy. Your married life will be equally blissful.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January)-

Take extra precautions about your health. People with high blood pressure should remain calm. Don't eat unhealthy foods. Try to spend as much time as possible with friends and family to avoid stress. Indulge yourself in religious and spiritual activities to stay optimistic. Avoid getting stressed due to work.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February)-

Under today's skies, chances of encountering financial loss are predicted. It is advisable to not make hasty decisions on this day. Exercise and eat healthy. Consult a doctor in case a chronic disease recurs.

Also, the universe is aligned for you to get a smooth workflow at the beginning of the day. If you have the opportunity of some commission related work, go for it, as it will prove lucrative. Refrain from negative thoughts and people. It is better not to get into confrontations.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March)-

Today's lunar position will fetch you happiness in your married life. It is a very favourable day for you. You will find a lot of love and respect from people. The people whom you advise will get benefitted. Your positivity will inspire people. You will get a lot of support from others, be it professionally or personally.