Aries: (21 March – 19 April): It may be difficult for you to move forward from the past. Gloomy memories should not weigh you down or you will feel out of touch with yourself. You will find strength and stability within your community. You will be allowed to hide away from the world.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Your love life could become a distraction today. You will feel tempted to hide away from romantic entanglements. You should not be guilty for finding time for yourself. You should be honest about why you’re taking a step back. You will feel more social tonight.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You will feel that many people need your assistance and attention today and thus you will be inspired to help others. You should prioritise your needs first. Exercise healthy boundaries. Your intuition related to professional matters will be elevated for the next two days.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will face creative blocks today. Professional stress and personal responsibilities could be the reason behind it. You will have to find ways to deal with it. A thirst for adventure and spiritual fulfillment will be there tonight.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Self-love can help you feel more secure within yourself and your romantic life. You should take time to breathe, appreciate your immediate surroundings, and stretch the entire day. You should establish harmony. You’ll find yourself in a private mood as the day comes to an end.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Choose your words carefully. Miscommunications could cause power struggles, which is why you should be patient and focus on your to-do list before you indulge in any socialising.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will be forced to fight your insecurities today and due these may become more prominent if you are jealous of others. You should focus on healing and finding happiness. You should also focus on your professional ambitions. You will regroup and get organized in the coming days.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You may be burnt out with the daily grind today. Boredom and stress will increase these sentiments. You should try to focus on your to-do list. This will help you control your emotions and you will be able to access your imagination through the next two days.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will be able to communicate effectively and will be able to strategise and discuss your plans from an innovative headspace. Brainstorm solutions to your problems but give your mind some rest as the day comes to an end. Nurture yourself and lay low.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You will feel a little less patient with your friends and work colleagues today. This may be because of your personal issues or if you’re tired of helping other people clean their own messes. You should implement boundaries when you need to.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Avoid losing your cool today. You will be able to find your centre and make wise moves later. Work with this energy by using your authoritative side. You should embrace a bit of luxury later tonight

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You should know that you can’t buy your way towards personal evolution. investing in new clothes, tools, or accessories will help you feel that you are heading in a new direction. You will get a chance to examine your life. This will help you close doors and move away from situations that have been holding you back. You will feel optimistic later tonight.

