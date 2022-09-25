Interested to know about your fortune today? Read this space for more!

Aries will take interest in social activities.

Taurus should follow a disciplined daily routine.

Geminis must focus on their health. Working professionals will see a rise in salary.

Cancerians will have a restful day. Leos will show interest in exploring new concepts.

Virgos are advised to be patient with others. Young entrepreneurs will work on expanding their businesses. Past investments will fetch good returns for many of the zodiac signs.

Check what’s in store for you this Sunday, 25 September:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You will come up with creative solutions to problems that have been plaguing you recently. Do not be afraid to speak up for what is right. You will take great interest in social activities today. Those who are under medications should take care of their health. Keep fit by practising yoga.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Before starting your daily routine, remember to take a moment for meditation or prayer. Set healthy and reasonable goals for yourself. Prioritise wellness in your life. Try to follow a disciplined daily routine. Do not compare yourself with others.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Under Sunday’s skies, you will be motivated to change your life for the better. The stars will align to support you to explore new interests. Think about how you would like to grow as you move forward on your path. Focus on your health, as prevention is the most economical way to fight an illness.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Today, your mind will be brimming with profound ideas and sentiments. Take time out and do a bit of journaling. New income sources will open up for you. Working professionals will either see a rise in salary or a jump in their position. You will have a restful day with your family.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): The day will encourage you to set intellectual goals for yourself. Take a moment and tidy up your room. It is good to be organised. You will show interest in exploring new concepts and subjects. So, be sure to research topics that are interesting to you.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): It is a good day to explore yourself in creative ways. Focus on finding beauty in the present. Spend less time on social media. Do not take things for granted – value time and people. Working professionals will get good opportunities in the coming days. Be patient with elders.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Speak to people when you are low or sad. Do not be afraid to let emotions run through you. You will feel inspired to pursue new opportunities and move forward with your life. Set personal goals to build your confidence as well as lifestyle. Spread love and positivity.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): Your social media pages and inboxes will be more active today than on normal days. You will be in a mood to socialise. You will have all the strength and momentum you need to get through the day quickly. Follow a balanced diet.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Be sure to write down any brilliant thoughts that pop up in your mind this Sunday. You could come up with ingenious ideas that might help you get ahead with your career. Focus on your community and make it a good time to volunteer. Always be honest.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Start your day by engaging in spiritual or meditative practice. It will help your body and mind to be calm. You will make massive improvement within your career and also carve out a name for yourself professionally. Accept things the way they are instead of wasting time complaining about them.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Do not interfere in others’ matters. Stay away from gossip and negative company. Look for ways to improve your lifestyle. Travel is on the cards for some. Those looking for jobs will come across good opportunities.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Romance and intimacy will increase in married couples. Today will be full of signs and affirmations that you are on the right path in life. Young entrepreneurs will work on expanding their businesses. Your social circle will increase. Good luck and opportunities are on the way.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.