Horoscope today, 25 October 2022: Check how the stars are aligned for you this Tuesday

Check what’s in store for you this Tuesday, 25 October:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The vibe will be intense today and may push you towards a transformation even if you don’t like it. Destructive energy could push certain people or situations out of your life without much notice. There is also a chance that new commitments will manifest, but you should think about such decisions carefully before entering any agreements that are not easily reversible.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The day could be an exhausting one for you, especially if you are neglecting your self-care routines. Major shifts within your love life will happen. Try not to rush into any commitments right now and avoid letting your heart get carried away with your latest crush.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You will feel restless and have difficulty sleeping in the very early hours this morning. The day will place a magnifying glass on your responsibilities and sources of stress as the universe will make you rework your daily life. Pay great attention to what or who brings the most upheaval to your life. You should focus on your health.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): You may feel as if you are at the centre of everything today. You will get a sense of empowerment. Observing people around you will give you clues on how they perceive you, allowing you to take a more decision-based approach towards your personal and professional goals.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Be present around the house today, you may accidentally break a dish, catch your finger in the window, and even suffer the consequences of malfunctioning appliances. The vibe will be similar for your housemates and you may have to take special care of your heart today.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Your words will come across more intensely than you might have thought today. If you are ready to move on from certain people or situations, this cosmic climate will motivate you to express your true feelings. However, these vibes can turn out to be a little obsessive, and you may snoop on your ex, online.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Grounding will be the key to surviving today. If you move slowly and find your centre, you just may come out of the rocky terrain of your life unhurt. Do not invest in large purchases right now. Don’t be reckless with your spending. Connecting with nature and the material realms will make you feel more alive and present, making it ideal to indulge in your favourite foods and luxuries.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): There will be a rush of intensity to your aura. You will feel elevated and empowered. Issues may happen if you misuse your position. Focus on your personal goals will help you make the most of the day. Nurture your relationships in the process.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Your emotions could boil over today. Give yourself permission to take a break from the hustle of your normal life. The day will not be easy to navigate. You should also be careful of your actions. There is a risk of self-destructive behaviours.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Look for ways to evolve your presence today. You will tap into your personal power and make a name for yourself. You will have to be strategic in your moves. Focus on refining your image.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Avoid making any impulsive moves. The day is ideal for observing your situation and being attentive to where opportunities may next appear. Set boundaries for yourself and mind your own business.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Be ready for intense moments of enlightenment and dedicate the day to meditation. The other side will be eager to assist and guide you. Set intentions around your spirituality.

