Check your fortune for 25 January:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): The vibe today is perfect for finishing up projects or making career transitions. Your energy levels and confidence will be heightened. The universe will bring a sparkle to your aura. Try to do something unconventional tonight, the stars might shine in your favour.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You should try to connect with your spiritual community in the morning. Being supported and seen by those who have similar beliefs will heal and provide comfort to you. A private meditation session or tarot pull can conjure a sense of serenity. You will be in a secretive and contemplative headspace before the afternoon.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Don’t give a second thought to throwing your weight around a bit in business matters this morning. You will have an edge as far as negotiations are concerned. Stand firm for what you think you deserve. You should nurture your social media pages in the evening, especially if you want to increase your followers.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): A spiritual, romantic, and intimate energy will be there in the air this morning. Make use of this energy to nurture your heart and soul. Focus on the people you love and do some meditation. You should contemplate the mark you want to leave on this world. You will be able to actualise your dreams through planning and hard work.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will be motivated to kick your bad habits today. Prioritise your health and move away from behaviours that are not serving you. Don’t forget to acknowledge the life force that exists within and around you. You should ponder on your goals today.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Superficial interactions will have deeper meanings in the morning. Pay attention to your social exchanges as this may reveal a budding new friendship, a secret crush, or even toxic dynamics that you should move away from. Allow yourself a reprieve from a person who may be taking advantage of your tendency to be helpful. Focus on yourself in the evening.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Tidying up your space will have a healing effect on you in the morning. You will get a chance to declutter your heart as long as you accept and release the emotional weight that was dragging you down recently. You should have fun, get creative, and invest in your relationships in the evening.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You will be in a position to express yourself thoughtfully and creatively today in the morning. You should be open with your agenda as this will help to transform your life for the better. You should take a more efficient approach towards your hopes and dreams. Try doing something nice for your body as this will help you to improve your wellness game.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You should take a moment to enjoy domestic bliss and should even appreciate your surroundings in the morning. You will feel sleepy and lazy today. The vibes will shift later to put you in an outgoing and fearless mood. You will be lucky in the evening and should work towards your dreams, put your ideas out, and build up your image.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You will get a chance to clear the air with an old buddy in the morning. If any of your problems need addressing, or relationships that require mending, now is the time to articulate your point of view. You should nurture your relationships today.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): You should stay grounded while unpacking your psyche in the morning. A luxurious and cleansing energy will be at play, marking the perfect occasion for doing some meditation. Permit yourself to explore new topics and experiences.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You will get to connect with the people around you in a more meaningful way. Today will be a good time to open up and let others see who you are. You will be able to reclaim your motivation and energy levels.

