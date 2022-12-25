The horoscope for Christmas is here; read how the day will turn out for you! The time is perfect for Aries to reunite with extended family members. Taurus will be busy meeting new people and eating good food. Geminis will spread joy and help those who come to them for support. Cancerians should not think about the past, but rather move ahead and look forward to a brighter future. Leos should connect with people whom they haven’t spoken to for long. Virgos will visit some religious places with their family. Scorpios must observe the day by honouring their tradition. Sagittarius must set new goals for the next year and plan on working on them one by one. Check what the day holds for you on 25 December:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will be in the mood for some fun and excitement. You and your family will be in a festive mood. Guests will arrive at your home. The time is perfect to reunite with extended family members. Be the first to reach out to a troubled friend.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): On Christmas, enjoy the love and affection that is showered on you by your loved ones. The day will be full of activities that will keep you busy. The day will be a favourable one on the financial front. Be a little cautious when eating outside.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): The spirit of the season will fill your soul today, keeping you elated and happy. Be sure to spread some joy to your family and friends. Do not overwhelm yourself while trying to meet the expectations of others. Your family members will be in a good mood to enjoy and celebrate together.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will find yourself in an intense yet quirky mood this Sunday. Good vibes will help you form meaningful memories with your nearest and dearest ones. Relax, eat good food and have fun with your family. Do not think about the past or sad moments.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Begin your day by calling up your close ones who stay far away. The time is right to make a perfect balance between celebration and self-love. Those in a relationship should maintain realism in their interpersonal interactions.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Relax, enjoy and get in the right vibes of the day. There will be a jolly and cheerful atmosphere in the family; all credit goes to the festivities. Unexpected blessings will find you as the day comes to a close. You will visit some religious places with your beloved ones.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You’ll be in a fun-loving mood this Sunday. The cosmic climate will ask you to nurture your friendships, so be sure to spread some love around. Avoid making risky decisions at work or in your personal life. Do not venture out in crowded places.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): A buzz and excitement will fill your home this Sunday. Observe the day by honouring your traditions and eating good food. The festive vibes will help you deepen your bonds with your special ones. Try not to stay up past your bedtime, as it could trigger irritability.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Opportunities to flirt and rekindle the passion in your love life could come into play. Maintain a patient and kind demeanour with elders at home. Set new goals for the next year and come up with ways to achieve them.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Today, you’ll be in a generous and playful mood. However, the responsibility of the holiday festivities will keep you grounded, especially if you’re the glue that holds people together. Stay hydrated and eat enough to maintain good energy levels.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Don’t be surprised if people gravitate towards you, placing you at the centre of attention. Spend some time alone as well to gain clarity in life. Do not rush to do or accomplish everything all at once. Take things slowly.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You will have a strong urge to communicate and express your feelings to your partner. Everything will work fine on your career front as per your planetary combinations. Enjoy your day to the fullest and immerse your soul in celebrations.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.