Eager to know about your fortune? Read it here!

Frustrations related to work could put Virgos in a temperamental mood, so try to be calm.

Libras must be wary of false promises.

Aries must prioritise health and wellness. Do not focus on negative thoughts. Romance and intimacy are on the cards for most of the zodiac signs. Property-related issues will be resolved in a positive manner. Those who are single will find love.

Check what’s in store for you this Saturday, 24 September:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You will have a lot of work to complete today. The work pressure from higher officials will be more. There will be positive vibes around you this Saturday. You will be encouraged to think out of the box. You will find ingenious solutions to any problems that have been plaguing you recently. Prioritise health and wellness.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You will come up with new plans to enjoy your weekend. Students will be serious about their studies. Stop comparing yourself to others. Be fearless and stand up for yourself when needed. Do not focus on negative thoughts and opinions.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You will share good and creative ideas at work, garnering much appreciation. You might feel bored today, but that should not hamper your important work. Travel is on the card for business people. Geminis are advised to control their arrogance. Those who are unmarried will find their soulmate.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Look out for better opportunities. Do not fall prey to negative thoughts. Maintain cordial ties with others, especially close ones. Look for ways to express your love. Make good investments for your future.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Do not get emotionally attached to people. You will need to set strict boundaries between your professional and personal lives. New financial sources may appear. Your boss will be happy with your work. Singles will find love.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): You may feel restricted by your responsibilities today. Frustrations related to work could put you in a temperamental mood. It is important that you watch your demeanour and avoid getting into conflicts. Romance is on the cards for couples. Property-related issues will be resolved in a positive manner.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Leaning into spirituality can help you overcome stress, anxieties, and fears. You will have a lot of commitments to attend to. The day will be hectic. Do not fall for false promises.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): Watch out for haters within your social circle. In difficult situations, be calm and patient. Consider making up with companions you may have had issues with in the past. Under Saturday’s skies, you will enjoy quality time with your partner. You might face some hindrances in your daily routine.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Do not be afraid to take chances. Be ready to adapt to changes. Working professionals will see a rise in salary. Students might plan for higher studies. You will go on a small trip with friends. You will meet influential people today.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Pay close attention to the areas in your life that seem messy. Your past investments can pay you good returns. Do not get influenced by demagogues. Avoid multitasking at work.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Do not let your stubborn nature hold you back from learning something important. Unexpected ambitions can pop into your head today. Disputes with your partner or family will be resolved.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You will wake up in a positive frame of mind. The day is good for job seekers. Those waiting to tie the knot will find good marriage proposals. Your social circle will increase- making you the center of attention.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.