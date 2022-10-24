Here’s what the day holds for you on Diwali. Aries will come across good opportunities on the professional front. Taurus should remain focused on their career. Good vibes will help Geminis to feel confident and strong within their abilities. Cancerians should watch out for tensions within their love life. Future plans will definitely be on Leo’s mind today. Travel is on the cards for Virgos. Libras should spend the day with family. They should not overstrain themselves during workouts. Opportunities to showcase Scorpios’ skills will manifest under Monday’s skies.

Check what the day holds for you this Diwali, 24 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Rocky vibes could manifest in your relationship if your partner isn’t supportive of your ambitions. Your mind will be filled with creativity and passion. Be sure to exchange ideas while embracing your artistic nature. The vibes will help you to find harmony within your love life and social sphere. You will get great opportunities on the professional front.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Romantic entanglements could be a source of distraction today. The day will inspire you to improve upon your existing connections. You should be focused on your professional ambitions. Be sure to stay on top of your responsibilities. The evening is perfect for a date with that special someone.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): The day is all about planning for the future. Be sure to do things your way, if you know you are right. Good vibes will help you feel confident and strong within your abilities. Take action, especially when it comes to following your heart. Your words will carry a lot of weight – it’s time to step up and be a leader.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): The day is perfect for spending money on items that mean a lot to you. It is a good time to pursue projects that you feel passionate about. Watch out for tension within your love life. If you are going steady with someone special, then remain faithful.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Future plans will definitely be in your mind today. Plan an outing with your friends – it will encourage you to flex those social muscles. Open your heart to the ones you love. You might see some big changes in your professional life.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Staying on track will give you a sense of security. Look for ways to break out of your typical routine. The week ahead is perfect as far as professional life is concerned. You will receive full support from your colleagues at work. Travel is on the cards for you.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will strongly be attracted to people who are important or influential. Watch out for drama at home. Do not overstrain yourself during workouts – you can end up with aches and pains. You will spend the day with your family.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You’ll feel light and full of love under Monday’s skies. The vibes will help you to take control and make sense of your deepest emotions. Opportunities to showcase your skills will manifest today. Do not reveal all your secrets at once.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You might want to take some time to refine your image online today. The cosmic climate will help you to present yourself in a more professional manner. Your passionate and flirtatious nature will come out to play. It is a great day to spend some quality time with that special someone.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Your efforts at work will get noticed by higher officials. You will prosper in your professional life. Maintain your reputation with seniors and try to be on top of your game. Be focussed in life. Married couples will plan for a short trip.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): There are chances of travelling abroad for work, be prepared to give your best. Bring calmness to your mind by practising yoga. You will need to rely on both hard work and spirituality to see solid results.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Keep track of your daily expenses. Support your child to achieve his/her fitness goals. Circumstances might force you into a long-distance relationship with your partner. Your relationship with your colleagues will definitely improve. Spread positivity by giving compliments.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.