This Thursday, here’s what the stars have in store for you. Aries will be able to accomplish their goals. Taurus should focus on their ambitions. For Geminis, old investments will bring good returns. They should remember to focus on self-care. Cancerians will be in a helpful and generous mood. Leos should avoid unhealthy eating habits and stick to a restricted diet. Virgos can expect a rise in salary or position. They will also come across good career opportunities. Scorpios should refrain from responding negatively to criticism. Sagittarius should watch out for rocky vibes within their love life. Check what the day holds for you on 24 November:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): The day will be good in terms of accomplishing goals. Your drive for success will get stronger day by day. Your partner will be your biggest supporter. Financial gains may come from unexpected places.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Focus on your ambitions. Don’t be discouraged if your career growth has been slow. Remember that your opportunity to shine will manifest soon. Relationships with loved ones might go through ups and downs.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Focus on self-care. You will be able to make your budget plans work. Try to ensure you are able to complete your to-do list. Students’ academic performance will improve. Old investments will bring good returns.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will be in a helpful and generous mood today. The cosmic climate will help you spread joy through your kind actions. Be sure to lend a helping hand whenever the opportunity arises. Take care of your health.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Start your day with a meditation session. Don’t be disappointed if things do not go as planned. Married couples might take a weekend getaway to improve their relationship. Avoid unhealthy eating habits and stick to a restricted diet.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Expect a rise in salary. Some might travel abroad for work. Those looking for a career change will come across good opportunities. Spend more time with near and dear ones. Don’t be too hard on yourself.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Express yourself often so that you can open up about your feelings and thoughts. Stay dedicated to your work. Do not share your secrets. Be happy and content with what you have achieved so far.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Some small worries might lead to stress and divert your attention from work. Refrain from taking any criticism to heart. Keep a check on your health. Married couples may find their relationships taking a turbulent turn, but any trouble can be averted with a bit of patience and understanding. Your seniors will appreciate your work.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Watch out for rocky vibes within your love life. Make small adjustments in your lifestyle, if needed. Financial gains are on the cards. Look for ways to improve your lifestyle.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Keep your current living expenses in check. Careful planning and hard work will help you achieve your goals. Your family will be proud of you and your choices.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Spend more time with people who love and support you. Be sure to take a break from your phone and spend some time on TLC. Take out some time for exercise and yoga.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Your relationship with your siblings will be positive. The atmosphere at work will make you confident and goal-oriented. Take time out and make plans to travel with your friends. School and college students will struggle with academic pressure.

