Horoscope today, 24 December 2022: Check how the stars are aligned for you on Christmas Eve

The daily horoscope for you is here, see how Christmas Eve turns out for you. It is the right time for Aries to invest in property. Travel is on the cards. Taurus must share their feelings with loved ones. Geminis should practice self-care to eliminate anxiety and stress. Leos are going to achieve what they had always desired for. Virgos might go out shopping today. Libras are advised to resolve any issues that have been weighing them down recently. Scorpios will be excited to attend a family event or wedding. Sagittarius must stay away from unhealthy food items. Check what the day holds for you on 24 December:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Don’t be afraid to share your ideas at work today. Saturday’s vibes will help you get closer to your goals. It is the right time to invest in any property. Travel is on the cards. The Christmas vibe will keep you in a happy mood.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): The time is perfect for reigniting the spark in your relationship. Spend more time with your beloved and make them feel special. Be sure to share what’s in your heart today with your loved ones. The vibes will allow you to connect with kindred spirits. Family dinners and exchange of gifts are on the cards.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Bonding with your partner or spouse will bring harmony to your domestic life. Practice self-care to eliminate anxiety and reduce stress. Disputes in the family are likely to end soon. Come up with ways to boost your savings. The Christmas spirit will keep you in a joyous mood this Saturday.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Love will reign supreme this morning. Give special attention to your partner, but don’t forget to take care of yourself as well. You will plan an outing with your spouse and children. Those in business may expect some long-distance travel. School and college students will be excited about the upcoming holidays.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Luck will be on your side today. You are going to achieve the things you had always desired. You will be involved in money-related matters which will boost your financial status soon. Focus on your work and do your best to perform well. Make small goals to achieve them more easily.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Under Saturday’s skies, intimacy and romance will grow in married couples. People who are in a relationship will plan to tie the knot soon. Making investments in land and property now will be profitable in the future. You might take your family shopping today.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will wake up feeling refreshed and balanced this Saturday. The good vibes will allow you to resolve any issues that have been weighing you down recently. Your bank balance will grow. New work opportunities are around the corner.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You will be in a relaxing mood. You will prefer staying home and spending time with family rather than going out. Those planning to buy land or a house should delay the idea for a while. You and your family will be excited to attend a relative’s wedding.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Job seekers may get hired by a reputed firm, while others may establish a new business. Stay away from unhealthy foods. Keep a check on your diet. Take out time for simple exercise, morning walks, or yoga.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Try and finish all your work on time so that you can enjoy the rest of your day in a festive spirit. Plan a dinner or small outing with your partner. On Christmas Eve, your family might share some good news with you.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Avoid signing any important deal today. Take out time for family events despite work pressure. Your well-being and happiness will increase under Saturday’s skies. You will be in a festive mood today. Working employees will be distracted at work as other social events will keep them busy.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You will be the centre of attention today. Your family will shower extra love and support on you. Your colleagues will show great interest in your personal life. People will love to spend more time with you. Your social circle will widen.

