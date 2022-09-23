Read your fortune for today!

Look for ways to be focused and grounded in life. The day will be a fruitful one for working employees.

Virgos should adapt to the changes around them. They should also maintain a healthy diet. Avoid having fatty and sugary food. Some will look for a change in career. Others will plan to pursue higher education abroad.

A few zodiac signs will work on new tips to re-evaluate their finances. Romance is on the cards for many. Reach out to loved ones who look to you for support. Check what’s in store for you this Friday, 23 September:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The day will provide you with opportunities to correct any mistakes that you may have made within your personal or professional life in the recent day. Reach out to the near and dear people in your life and let them know how important they are to you. Follow a well-balanced routine and diet. Do not overthink small situations.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You will be in a creative and outgoing mood this Friday. Avoid gossip. Look for ways to build your confidence and work hard towards your goals. The day will be a fruitful one for working employees.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): It is a good day to indulge in your favourite foods, music, and hobbies. Spend time with your children. Avoid eating spicy and oily foods. Romance could blossom in new relationships. You will want to spend more time at home than going out. Maintain your positive attitude.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Do not let yourself be overwhelmed by responsibilities. Today is a good day to start any new project or business. Focus on your aims and work hard towards them. Family and business partners will be proud of your success. Think before you speak.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Optimism can be a powerful force in your life, so it is high time you look at the brighter side of things. Working professionals will hope for a career change. Students will be concerned about their higher education choices. It is a good day to pay off old debts. Look for ways to re-evaluate your finances.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Look out for change and be ready to adapt to new surroundings. It is a great day to shop for antiques. Stay away from fatty and sugary foods. Maintain a healthy balanced diet. Watch out for manipulative behaviours within your love life. Do not let your motivation or focus reduce at work.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You will be in a lonely and introspective mood today. It is time that you come up with answers for the issues that have been weighing you down. You are in the process of some personal transitions. Make it important that you find ways to stay alert and grounded.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): Choose your words wisely. The work that you take up will be completed on time. Do not invite trouble by gossiping or speaking unkindly about your colleagues. Remember the power of words and the importance of speaking with kindness. Your confidence level will be sky-high today.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Look for opportunities to be creative at work. Try to be mindful of your audience when speaking. You will show a great sense of professionalism today. Projects, co-workers, or collaborators from the past may resurface within your career path. Do not overwork yourself.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You could feel overwhelmed this Friday. Remember to maintain healthy boundaries with the people you love. Do not be afraid to use your sharp insight to give advice when it’s appropriate. Today is a good time to unplug and indulge in a deep meditation session. There is no better way to win an argument than by arming yourself with the facts.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Those looking to tie the knot will come across good marriage proposals. The hindrances coming in foreign travel will go away. Young entrepreneurs will plan to expand their businesses. When it comes to executing business plans, move slowly and methodically for now.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Try not to pressurise yourself into making any decision about your love life right now. Give yourself some time to fully process your thoughts and feelings before making a move. Romance is on the cards for a few. Good things are going to start in your life.

