Read on to know your horoscope for today. Aries should not be surprised if they feel more open-hearted and wackier than usual. They will experience a rush of creativity. Taurus will get guidance on how to move ahead with their professional goals today. The vibes will be perfect today for communicating their ambitions with the universe. Aquarius will create firm and reasonable goals. They should not be afraid to draw lines if they want to protect their energy. The universe will help Leos heal their heart and balance their aura. They should make sure that they invite peace into their life.

Here is what your day looks like on 23 January:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Don’t be surprised to feel more open-hearted and wackier than usual today. You will experience a rush of creativity. Be sure that you journal or work on a passion project. You will be in a private headspace. Give yourself some space for alone time otherwise it may trigger tension and arguments.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You will get guidance on how to move ahead with your professional goals today. The vibes will be perfect today for communicating your ambitions with the universe. You will get social and might make new connections. The bonds you initiate now may lead to unexpected opportunities and relationships.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You will manifest what your heart wants the most. The environment will be perfect for meditation, positive mantras and reconnecting with your goals. You should get serious about your responsibilities. You must treat your colleagues and companions with plenty of compassion and emotional support, but without sacrificing your need for personal boundaries.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You may become more active than usual. This cosmic climate would play a deep role in your psyche. You should meditate on your path and look for ways to bring more happiness and fulfilment to your life.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): The universe will heal your heart and balance your aura. Make sure that you invite peace into your life. Incorporate the supportive vibes around you for the rest of your day. The cosmic climate is perfect for releasing any baggage.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You should wake up feeling refreshed and be ready to take up your responsibilities. Move with the supportive vibes around by getting a head start on your day-to-day responsibilities. You should work quickly and efficiently towards your aspirations. Make sure that you do something nice for yourself before the day ends. Don’t be afraid to set personal boundaries for yourself to find time for self-care.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Creative ideas may strike you. Take note of any moments of brilliance that may land in your psyche. You should focus on health and wellness. Use this energy to check in with your body and fuel yourself with plenty of nutritious food and hydrating fluids.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You may get strange and highly emotional dreams. The cosmic climate will lift your spirits and bring out your creative side. Plan on spending some time with your hobbies or passions before the day actually comes to a close.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): The universe will bring stability, compassion, and responsible thinking your way. You should do meditation. Take any support that is offered at the workplace.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You will be aligned with the earth’s healing energy as you sleep. Use these supportive vibes for the remainder of your day and indulge in a walk to connect with your surroundings once you’ve awakened. You will be in a thoughtful and sentimental mood. You should reconnect with your loved ones.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): The universe will bless your aura in the morning. You will create firm and reasonable goals. Don’t be afraid to draw lines if you want to protect your energy. It will be a perfect occasion today to treat yourself and indulge in finer things.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): The stars will usher profound and realistic dreams. Pay attention to dreams that you may have experienced while you are asleep. Your mood and confidence will improve. Push your agenda with grace and charisma.

