Check what’s in store for you under Friday’s skies. Aries are advised to pay off all their debts. Taurus should look for ways to build their career. Geminis must get serious about their goals. For Cancerians, their hard work will pay off and earn them recognition. Leos must seek expert advice before making any kind of investment. Libras will have to balance their personal and professional life. Scorpios must refrain from making any big monetary transactions. Sagittarius might take some important decisions on the domestic front. They are also advised to practice meditation or yoga. Check what the day holds for you on 23 December:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Today’s cosmic climate will ask you to be clear about your career goals for the year ahead. Do not make any commitments you’re not confident about. Pay all your debts by the end of this month. You could

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Thank the universe for the blessings it has bestowed upon you. Look for ways to build your career. Those in business might get new clients, especially people in the import-export business. An unexpected windfall could brighten your day.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Long-delayed plans could come to fruition, putting you in a social mood. Your superiors at work will help you out. They are also likely to give you the credit you deserve. You need to stop building castles in the air and work hard on your goals.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your hard work will pay off, giving you the recognition you deserve. Be receptive to other perspectives and support your colleagues to the fullest. Health-related issues will end. Job seekers might get interview calls from reputed companies.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): This Friday is all about taking a serious approach to your goals. Make sure you take some time out for self-care. The stars will push you to work hard to accomplish your goals. Seek expert advice before making any kind of investment.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Surround yourself with people who enhance your sense of happiness. The day might be successful in terms of finances. Don’t be shy or scared about seeking guidance from your seniors.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Give equal time to your personal and professional life. You will come up with smart solutions at work. Your ideas will be appreciated by higher officials. An unexpected windfall is on the way for some.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Today is a good day to redecorate or change your home in some way. Spend some time helping your family with their chores. Refrain from making any big transactions today, as doing so can result in losses. Couples are advised to avoid arguments.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You may take some important decisions on the domestic front. You and your family might visit some religious places to seek peace. Practice meditation or yoga. You will have to make some tough decisions regarding your finances in the next few days.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Good things are likely to happen in the coming days, but before that you might have to face some tough situations. Some people could see their finances take a turn for the worse. Be wary of committing to any deal instantly.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): It’s okay if you don’t feel like socialising today. Take a break from work and spend time at home with loved ones. A big religious event is on the cards. A festive excitement will pervade your home.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): The relationships you form today are likely to survive the test of time. Reach out to anyone you hope to build a dynamic with. Career opportunities could fall into your lap. Do not get caught up in conversations that could be misconstrued as negative or malicious.

