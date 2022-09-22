Here’s your fortune for today. It is important that you look for ways to nurture and celebrate yourself. Working professionals will have a hectic day. But all the work will be completed on time. Virgos should avoid gossip and negative thoughts. Libras must look for ways to showcase their creative side. Some will feel preoccupied with duties at work and home. Marriage is on the cards for a few. Others will look for travel. Check what your fortune has in store for you this Thursday, 22 September:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You may prioritise love over your career. It is important that you listen to your heart’s desire. It’s a good time to initiate new things and explore new ideas. You will be in a mood to blow off steam and have fun. Friends will uplift your confidence.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Do not let your heart confuse your mind. Be focused and strong-minded in your decisions. It is important that you take care of yourself. Eat healthy. Spend time with your family, no matter how busy you are. Plan out all details before making a decision.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You will wake up feeling low and irritated. As the day continues to unfold, your mind will find solutions to all that is plaguing you. You might need to set some boundaries between work and home by taking it easy at your job. Be alert and keep a watch on people around you. Practicing yoga daily will benefit you in the long run.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Stay grounded and focus on your priorities. Hard work always pays off – although it might take longer than you think. It’s a good time to start a new business. Those in the marketing sector will do well at work. You might travel with your family for a short trip.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Be mindful of your surroundings and who you engage with. You will find clarity about your career. Marriage is on the cards for some. Your friend circle will expand and you will be the popular one in the group. Today is a good time to calm your mind by meditating.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Working professionals will have a hectic day. Do not overthink any problem. Those who are single will search for someone special. Romance and intimacy are on the cards for couples. Avoid gossip and negative thoughts.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You may feel preoccupied with the weight of your responsibilities. You may also find yourself cleaning up other people’s messes. You must prioritise your needs. Make it important that you look for ways to nurture and celebrate yourself, when necessary. You have been working really hard, so today you deserve a break.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Remember to stay focused on your career path. It will elevate your spirits. Also, take pride in your occupation. Maintain a calm attitude in both professional and social settings. Help people in need, especially those you are close to.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): It is a good time to exercise restrictions on your spending habits. Working with another person or team today will be much more fun than you expect it to be. Everything will go as planned for working professionals.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You will be in an investigative headspace today. Running with doubts could trigger dramatic interactions. So, think wisely before making any unsubstantiated accusations. It is important that you stay grounded in life. Despite your humble nature, your outward personality may intimidate people.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Love and romance is in the air. Do not be afraid to speak out or express yourself. A false sense of security will creep up within your romantic connections. Today is a good time for solitude and introspection, as your soul needs some soothing.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): If you haven’t been taking good care of your body, you’ll feel it today. Lethargy, lack of focus, and feeling exhausted could be the signs to prioritise your wellness. So, be sure to make healthy choices. Take a moment to focus on self-improvement. You need to consider getting back to an active social life.

