Here’s what this Tuesday has in store for you. The day will bring good luck for Aries. They are advised not to repeat past mistakes. It is a good time for Taurus to move ahead in their romantic relationship. They should also plan a budget to avoid a financial crisis. For Geminis, opportunities for travel are on the cards. Cancerians must watch out for social awkwardness and unforeseen drama. They should also take out time for meditation. Scorpios must watch out for tension within their love life. Check what the day holds for you on 22 November:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): The day will bring good luck. Do not repeat past mistakes and try to be extra mindful of your actions. Watch out for tension in the family. Be extra cautious when considering new partnership offers in business.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): It is a good time to move ahead in a romantic relationship. Stick to a well-planned budget to avoid a financial crisis. Stars will align in a way to favour professional success. Your health will improve under Tuesday’s skies.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Open your heart to the beauty and blessings that surround you today. Spend quality time with friends who will boost your mood and outlook. Opportunities to travel are on the cards for a few. Your home will be filled with happiness, joy, and peace.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will wake up feeling determined to get your life in order and follow your dreams. Watch out for social awkwardness and unforeseen drama. Stay positive and accept the criticism that comes your way. Take out time for meditation.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will find yourself in an optimistic mood this Tuesday. Do not sacrifice your own needs in order to cater to your family, friends, or colleagues. Plan a new healthy diet.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Under Tuesday’s skies, working employees might get a promotion or salary rise. Your hard work may pay off well today. People will admire your business sense. Stay focused and confident in life.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Set your goals in life to conquer difficult things. Be vocal about what you want. Those who are planning to tie the knot can anticipate a marriage proposal. You will enjoy spending time with your family.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Watch out for tension within your love life. If a plan regarding business occurs to you, implement it as it will likely bring good results. You will make some big choices in the coming days. Focus on a single task at a time and do your best to complete it.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will wake up feeling positive and refreshed. You can expect things to go your way today, making it a great time to lean into your powers of persuasion. Your income will be hiked by your seniors. Your family will shower you with affection today.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Make efforts to follow a healthy lifestyle by avoiding unhealthy diets and engaging in regular exercise. Those who are unemployed, have a high chance of getting a good opportunity. Your financial status will improve this Tuesday.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Your popularity will be elevated to new heights. Unplug from social media and spend some time reading. You will be asked to handle some crucial responsibilities at the workplace. Those who are single might find love.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): The vibes will encourage you to strategize for your goals. Get serious about your career ambitions. Take out time for meditation and spirituality.

