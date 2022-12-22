Under Thursday’s skies, Aries will receive good news from close friends or family. Taurus should be grateful for the little things in their life. Geminis must adopt a healthy routine and lifestyle. Cancer must do something special and unexpected for their spouse. Leos will receive awards and recognition at work. Virgos should come up with plans to improve their present and future. Libras will be in an excellent position financially. They will even consider starting a new business. Love could manifest for Scorpios today in unexpected ways. Sagittarius are advised to stabilise their finances by making wise investments. They should also surround themselves with positive people.

Check what the day holds for you on 22 December:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Your day will be filled with surprises. Your family or close friends will share good news. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities in your career and small moments of beauty. Implement healthy boundaries to feel respected and safe.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): The day is perfect for starting a new business or making new goals in life. Take control of your career path, it will help you to achieve success. It’s time you focus on what matters most to you. Be grateful for the little things in life.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Move away from people or situations that haven’t served you well in the past. Devote your time and energy only to those who lift you up. Develop positive habits like adopting a healthy routine and lifestyle. Plan a small outing with your partner.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Do something special and unexpected for your spouse today. The vibes are perfect for showing that you care and honour your most valued companions. Consider breaking free from unhealthy habits and get serious about health and wellness.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): New projects or opportunities could manifest for you at work this Thursday. Your leadership qualities will be praised by higher officials. It could also pave the way for a promotion or rise in salary. Keep your mind free of negativity.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Stop procrastinating and get on track with your career. Come up with plans that will improve your present and future. Don’t give up, when challenges hit you, rather focus on the positive. Your overall financial situation will improve under Thursday’s skies.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Today, you’ll have a chance to shake off any despair that has been hanging over your head recently. You might be in an excellent position financially to consider starting a new business. You’re always ready to try something new, so don’t let anything intimidate you.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Love could manifest in unexpected ways today. The time is right for breaking the ice with anyone you’ve been eying lately. Those who are married or in love should impress their partner with a unique gift or date. Success is sure for those looking out for jobs.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Good vibes will ask you to invest in luxury and wellness today. Surround yourself with positive people, so that you can stay focused on your end goals. Make room for new ideas and methods at work. Stabilise your finances by making wise investments.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Do not be careless with your finances, rather look for better ways to invest. Friends might come to you for some advice on important matters. Finish up all the tasks that have been pending for a while. Those heading a business will make some crucial decisions today.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Embrace love in all forms; nurture both yourself and the people who matter most to you. People planning for a healthy lifestyle must cut out on fatty and fried food. Those who are single will meet new people and make new friends.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You are in a mood to socialise today. The vibes are perfect for breaking free from the daily routine. Stay focused on your responsibilities for the day. Be happy and stay positive. Your partner will support you in your career goals.

