Read what’s in store for you under Friday’s skies. Aries should look out for good opportunities. It is also a favourable time to surprise people you care about. Good vibes will help Taurus to make the right decisions at work. For Geminis, some friends could interfere with your tasks at the workplace. Leos should prove themselves on the job. Libras are advised to avoid making big commitments. Aquarius should maintain their cheery attitude. Check what the day holds for you this Friday, 21 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Look out for good opportunities. The cosmic climate will help you take significant steps toward your goals. Unexpected blessings could manifest by the second half of the day. The vibes will also inspire you to express yourself through sweet gestures or acts of kindness. It is a good time to surprise the people you care about.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Unexpected plans could manifest for you. It is a good time to catch up with your best pals. Good vibes will help you to make the right decision at work. Coordinate your plans well with your partner to maintain harmony in your love life.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Do not let others put their work responsibilities on you. Take a few steps back, especially if you’re caught up in solving problems that don’t actually belong to you. Some close friends could interfere with your tasks at work. Brilliant ideas are likely to manifest, so be sure to document your thoughts. Try to spend some time in nature – it will keep you balanced and confident.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): A friend or colleague could present you with a good opportunity today. The vibes this Friday will help you to find new work or expand your network online. You will feel indecisive today and will be forced to rely on your intuition.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will be in an optimistic and romantic headspace this Friday. Open your heart to love. New financial opportunities could emerge. Prove yourself on the job to get good results.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Lay a steady foundation for yourself in terms of career. Your high-flying ideas will be great at motivating people. You might try to deepen your relationship with a special someone. However, proceed wisely as one mistake can ruin your bond.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): The vibes will help you to accept the past and move on. Avoid making any big commitments now, especially if it concerns money. Planning a short trip with the family is on the cards. You will be supported by your friends and colleagues.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You will experience peace of mind and happiness. Take out some time for self-care. You might have to make quick decisions in business. Your past investments will give you good returns.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Avoid oversharing details, especially when it comes to communicating about your past. The vibes will help you feel loved and supported by your peers. Do not be shy, when it comes to love. Your boss will be elated with your work. You and your partner will find your relationship deepening.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Your professional instincts can help you make headway in your career. Open your heart to the idea of success- opportunities will soon follow. A pleasant surprise could manifest for you in the evening. Keep yourself surrounded by your dearest ones. Avoid overreacting to things.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Be sure to start the day with an open and compassionate heart. Give yourself permission to fully let go of any grief from the past. Slow down your fast-paced life, or else you will miss something great. Have clarity over things while dealing with your partner’s needs and opinions.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Prioritise your needs. Your subordinates will help you with your difficult choices. Youngsters will not be focused on achieving their goals. Those in love should avoid secrets in their relationships. Respect your relationship by remaining polite and calm during a problem.

