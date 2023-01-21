Here is what your fortune looks like on 21 January. Aries will feel empowered to set boundaries and will be able to drive their ventures towards success. Geminis will feel like transforming themselves today. Cancerians must embrace self-care. Leos should break their unhealthy habits. They should make their intentions clear to maintain their relationships. Virgos will be motivated and ready to work hard for their ambitions. The vibe may feel a little intense for Aquarius in the morning. They should permit themselves to work on their thoughts.

Check your fortune for 21 January:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will be empowered to set boundaries and will be able to drive your venture into success. Be sure to set your goals in the afternoon as this will help you forge new alliances, break boundaries, and revolutionise into the world. The day will bring a larger-than-life energy to your aura that will be perfect for making an impression. You will feel really motivated to put your ideas into action. The day will bring a creative energy your way.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You should honour your ancestors. Ask for guidance and assistance where you require it the most. The day will be a perfect occasion to spell out your aims related to your career. Open your heart to love and hope.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You will feel like transforming yourself today. The cosmic climate will empower you. The day will be one of the most spiritually significant occasions for you. You should keep your faith in what the universe has planned for you. You will be inspired to make huge strides towards your goals.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): A transformative energy will be there in the air today. You should embrace self-care. There will be opportunities to straighten out your romantic entanglements. An intense yet supportive energy will be there around you. This will encourage you to embrace change. Consider indulging in solitude in the evening. You should reflect on your situation while finding ways to move towards the future.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You should break your unhealthy habits today. Make your intentions clear to maintain your relationships. You should connect with your friends or a romantic interest later tonight. A passionate energy will surround you, that would be perfect for forging bonds and connecting with the special people in your life.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will be unstoppable in the morning. You will move boldly and decisively towards your goals. You will transform into a more refined version of yourself, which will mark your path towards success. You should set wellness and health goals for the next six months. You will be motivated and ready to work hard for your ambitions.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): A cleansing energy will be there in your home today. Use this energy to bring a spiritual element into your space, allowing good vibes to flow through your surroundings. You should set creative and social goals for yourself. The vibes will boost your confidence, motivating you to move in the direction of your dreams.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Your mind will be your biggest asset in the morning. Advocate for yourself. You should be open to change your way of thinking. Focus on your domestic life for the next six months. If you want to buy a house or relocate, make a plan on working towards your dreams.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will feel the power of money today. Use this energy to focus on your financial goals. An uplifting and chatty vibe will be there today. Set social and intellectual goals for yourself. Look for ways to nurture your heart and mind in the next six months.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): The cosmic climate will bring power and intensity to your aura. Use this energy to pursue your goals. You will feel more grounded and relaxed in the morning. Set your financial targets for the next six months while manifesting your dreams.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): The vibe may feel a little intense in the morning. Permit yourself to work through negative thoughts. Release the baggage of your emotions. Your mind and soul will be uplifted in the afternoon.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Update your electronics and get rid of unwanted files and unused apps. Embrace solitude in the afternoon. Acknowledge and break yourself free from patterns that have been holding you back. You may get valuable advice in the evening from a friend of yours.