Horoscope today, 20 October 2022: Check how the stars are aligned for you this Thursday

Here’s what the stars have to say for you under Thursday skies. Aries should be mindful not to repeat mistakes. Taurus must learn something new and creative today. Geminis are advised not to put too much pressure on budding relationships. There might be arguments between married couples. Trouble can brew within Cancerians’ love life. Impulse buying is unwise for Virgos. Pisces must avoid insecurities or jealousy. Smart planning will help Aquarius reach their desired goal. Check what’s in store for you this Thursday, 20 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will be in high spirits at the start of the day. It is a perfect time to get on track with your professional life. Try to keep a healthy balance between nurturing your career goals and your love life. You should also be mindful not to repeat mistakes from the past. It is a good time to initiate projects.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): The day will help you feel graceful and confident. It will also act to elevate your aura, giving you a chance to shine around the office. Be sure to stay on task when it comes to your professional responsibilities. Do not be afraid to think outside of the box in order to bring a little bit of fun to your agenda. Learn something new today.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Emotions will run high for you under Thursday’s skies. Your compassionate nature will inspire you to help others. You should avoid interfering in matters where your input isn’t welcomed. Putting too much pressure on budding relationships is likely to backfire.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): If you feel the need to address an issue in your personal life, be sure to rehearse your words first. Watch out for confusing emotions. Trouble could brew within your love life. Do not jump to any conclusions if you sense that something is off between you and your partner. Be more active in pushing your agenda.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Move at your own speed, as long as you don’t lose focus on your tasks and responsibilities. Do not feel guilty about having high expectations, especially when it comes to spending your hard-earned cash. Keep track of your expenses during this festive season.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Wisely prioritise your schedule at work. Watch out for insecurities- they could be particularly destructive to your romantic life. Impulse buying is unwise. There might be an argument between married couples.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will be more sensitive today when it comes to matters of the heart. Focus on healing and introspection. Getting attention from others is flattering, but it may not always be genuine. New income sources will be generated under Thursday’s skies. Do not forget to take the blessings of your parents before starting any new work.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): It’s going to be a busy day when it comes to business. The understanding between you and your spouse will grow stronger. Working professionals will see a rise in salary and in position. You will attend social gatherings and community events.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Set healthy boundaries with yourself. The day is perfect for planning career goals. Your business acquaintance with significant people will strengthen. Those waiting for job offers from foreign countries will hear good news. Increase your water intake.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You might need to examine how your professional ambitions are impacting your personal life. Desire for success will be your priority today. Issues could arise if you’re not listening to what your heart and mind need outside of work.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): You will embrace your sense of personal power. Strategic planning will help you reach your desired goals. Small changes in your daily routine will add up to better your life in a big way.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Love will be at the forefront of your mind today. The vibes are perfect for leaning into romance. Be mindful of who you give your heart to. Healthy and happy connections will reach new depths. Avoid insecurities or jealousy as much as possible. It’s a great day for tasks that involve making improvements around your house.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.