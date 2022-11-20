Here’s what this Sunday has in store for you. Aries might get their money back from debtors. Taurus must keep a check on their eating habits. Some unfinished business of theirs can also be wrapped up today. Geminis must not get upset if things do not go as planned. They are further advised to focus on their long-term health. Cancerians must spend more time with their children. For Leos, travel is on the cards. Libras will have a productive day. Scorpios should not hesitate to share their fears and doubts with their partner. For Pisces, marriage-related talks will be initiated for those looking to tie the knot.

Check what the day holds for you on 20 November:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): It is a good day to broaden your professional ambitions. Try and spend more time with loved ones to show them how much they mean to you. Some might plan to purchase a new vehicle or house. You might get your money back from debtors.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Keep a check on your eating habits and try to eat healthily. Avoid making any hasty decisions concerning financial matters. Some unfinished business is likely to be wrapped up today. You will upgrade your skills, allowing you to excel at whatever you do.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Don’t be upset if you do not get the expected outcomes in business. Plan a regular exercise routine and focus on long-term health. Make sure you take your time with everything; do not be impatient.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): You might have guests at home today. You will make acquaintances with a few prominent and scholarly people. All your hindered work will be finished today. Spend time with your children and listen to what they have to say.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Do not argue with your partner; rather understand the situation in a calm manner. Travel is on the cards for people in the business. Those involved in money lending and travel are likely to encounter favourable opportunities.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): This Sunday you will be busy with family matters. There will be a success in research-based work. Intimacy and love will increase in couples. Exercise caution when dealing with finances today.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You will have a productive day. Lookout for approaches that will increase your effectiveness at work. The time is right to forge new relationships and solidify existing ones. Work-related travel may increase.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): New income sources will be generated under Sunday’s skies. Some might begin new businesses. Make well-thought-out decisions in your personal life. Do not hesitate to share your fears and doubts with your partner.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): There are good chances of a big deal in the business. You will perform all your tasks competently. You should keep your eyes open for good opportunities. Keep your judgment sharp. It is not a good time for those in business to make new investments. Your health will be good today.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): There might be ancestral property-related disputes. Working professionals might have to work extra hours today. Put your money into a few different short-term schemes for good returns.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): People will try to take advantage of your humility. The day will be average from a business perspective. Those considering a career change can expect positive developments. Few might be rewarded with opportunities for progressing ahead at the workplace.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Marriage-related talks will be initiated for those looking to tie the knot. You might go on an outing with your friends today. The day is favourable for starting a new business. Your respect will increase in society under Sunday’s skies.

