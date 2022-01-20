Horoscope Today, 20 January: Check daily astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope Today News, 20 January 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Your daily dose of astrological prediction is here! Under Thursday’s skies, a few zodiac signs are going to fall sick or have a headache due to the weather. Many are advised not to make business deals in the coming days while few can go ahead to begin a new job or task. Those who are unmarried can get marriage proposals soon.

Tip for the day – Work hard and give your best. Your good result or outcome will definitely take you places.

Check your horoscope here:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Today, the behaviour of your children may disappoint you. Also, their attitude may be aggressive towards you, so rather than shouting listen to them. Under Thursday’s skies, your mind will be agitated due to financial issues. Tip for the day - instead of blaming your fate, face challenges bravely, as success is just around the corner. Your interest will increase in spiritual topics. Try to remain calm to avoid discord in your family. If possible, perform yoga and meditation.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Your important work may get hindered, today. But that should not stop you from performing better. Your life partner is not being able to understand your feelings. If you are the one behind the misunderstandings, then try to sort the matter as soon as possible. Otherwise, you may start feeling lonely. Due to some issues, you will be distracted at the workplace. Furthermore, household electronic equipment may break down.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Today, attraction towards the members of the opposite sex will increase. People associated with business are going to be surprised with the outcomes that will be better than expectations. The day is perfect to make amends with people who are upset with you. Make sure to indulge in some fun and entertainment in the evening, as it will relax your mind and body. People connected with social work may face some difficulties, so be cautious and stay alert while working.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Under Thursday’s skies, women natives may have some health-related problems. Avoid telling lies, as you may get caught; hence decreasing your respect and reputation. As the day proceeds, the hindrances in some important work will greatly upset you. Try to spend time with little kids and spiritual people that will benefit you mentally. You might spend lavishly on material pleasures, so keep a check on it.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): There would be profits from insurance and commission-based work in the coming days. Some of you might finalise new deals in the business but they will not come into force today itself. Under today’s skies, you will be overly sensitive about your responsibilities and duties. Few in this zodiac sign might do self-promotion on social media. No matter what the situation is, you will remain strong mentally.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September): Your time will be wasted on unnecessary activities, so try to avoid those events or meetings as much as possible. Under Thursday’s skies, you will be confronted with some dilemma that will keep you in deep thoughts. Due to the weather or change in climate, your siblings may come down with some health-related problem. Avoid doing physical work, as it will harm you internally. Also, you will not get the desired results from your hard work. Some of you may get embroiled in legal disputes.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): In the coming days, the income of working professionals may increase. Furthermore, the day is favourable for people who are searching for a new job. Due to your work and responsibilities, your domination will increase at the workplace. Few can also receive good advice and appropriate support from loved ones. Children will fulfil the expectations of their parents in personal life as well as education.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November): With the demands in the corporate sector, competition may increase in business. Under Thursday’s skies, there would be love and affection in your marital relationship. The day is quite favourable for people associated with agriculture-related work. Tip for the day - don’t expect much from others because things may not go as per your plans. Remain focused on your work as only that will give you benefit. Parents may be worried about their children.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December): Today, you may come down with health-related problems due to travel. Some of you may have to make reparation for your past mistakes and do it wisely. Avoid losing your temper and reacting aggressively as others might not take it well. There may be doubts in your mind about religion, but stay strong. Under Thursday skies, few may face property disputes but it will soon fade away. You might also get some challenging tasks at the workplace.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Today, you may fall sick, so keep yourself physically fit and also take care. In case of any health problem, you must immediately consult with a doctor. Fever and headache may trouble you today. Avoid being vague and ambiguous while conversing with others or even with loved ones. You might be criticised for your pretentious attitude but don’t change that behaviour.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): There would be peace and prosperity in your family today; so, spend some extra time with your loved ones. All your work will be completed as per your expectations, today. There are high chances of a big business deal in the coming days. Many of you may start a new job today. There might be some unexpected financial gains; also, some delightful news will keep you in high spirits.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Unmarried people may get marriage proposals either today or in the coming days. You might receive excellent feedback on your work from your foreign clients. So, keep up the good. Tip for the day - try to amend your mistakes and start fresh. Due to the weather, sore throat and cough may trouble you. Few students may be stressed about their careers but don’t take tension as everything will fall into place.

