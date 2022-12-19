Check what’s in store for you under Tuesday’s skies! Aries should pursue their goals enthusiastically. Taurus are advised not to make any major financial changes today. They should also complete all their tasks on time. Geminis must maintain a good work-life balance. Cancer must focus on short-term goals rather than daydreaming. Leo should plan their day well. Virgos will feel optimistic about the future this Tuesday. Libras must spend more time with their families. Sagittarius must keep a positive attitude at work. Check what the day holds for you on 20 December:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): A supportive energy will surround you today, turning the wheels of fortune in your favour. Be sure to pursue your goals enthusiastically. Follow your intuition and move ahead in life, good things will come your way. You can achieve your goals if you follow a focused approach.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Do not make any major financial changes today. Be focussed and do not get distracted at work. Try to complete all important tasks on time. Drink water and stay hydrated. Maintain a healthy diet.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Set financial goals for the future and ensure that you fulfil them in the coming weeks. Minor misunderstandings can lead to conflicts in the family. Maintain a good work-life balance to avoid stress and anxiety.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Good vibes will bring support to your professional ambitions as long as you’re willing to work hard. Focus on the short-term goals; it will improve focus and minimise distraction. Your finances are going to remain average today, so do not expect any major changes.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Plan your day well. Those in business might make some significant decisions. Long-term investment plans may turn out to be profitable under Tuesday’s skies. Take out time for exercise or yoga.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You’ll feel optimistic about the future. It’s a perfect day to plan for your career. The cosmic climate will support your quest for self-improvement and prompt you to cut any unhealthy ties. Share your business ideas with your partner or family, and seek their advice on it.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): The day is not right to make any career decisions. Do not plan any new ventures. You will view your responsibilities as a gift rather than a chore. Spend more time with family, and if possible, take them out for dinner.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Feel free to speak frankly and express your innermost thoughts. It is going to be a moderate day on the financial front. Follow a good diet and exercise plan. Ensure that you can mend any estranged relationships.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): The day will help you to nurture your creative side. Some events today will broaden your perspectives and aid you overcome your prejudice. Try to reconnect with loved ones or friends you have fallen out of contact with. Keep a positive attitude at work.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Your plan for the future needs to stay flexible as some big opportunities are on the way. Do not worry about negative feedback at work, look forward to better days. Relax and spend the day with your family either by watching a movie or planning an outing.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Tuesday’s vibes are perfect for expressing your wants and desires. The vibes will ask you to unplug from the outside world in order to focus on art, beauty, and luxury. Make sure you take time out to unwind from the stresses of the day.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Financial gains are headed your way under Tuesday’s skies. Those looking to tie the knot could come across good marriage proposals. People looking out for new jobs will come across good options in the coming days.

