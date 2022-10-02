Read to know how the universe is aligned for you.

Under Sunday’s skies, Aries will take part in religious activities.

Taurus should avoid physical labour.

Geminis must think of new ways to achieve work-life balance.

Cancerians are advised to spend more time at home.

Leos must implement healthy habits in life.

Libras should concentrate on finishing all important tasks. They should also show patience and compassion towards people. Good opportunities are on the way for a few of the zodiac signs. Families will be excited to go out on an outing this Sunday.

Check what’s in store for you this Sunday, 2 October:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You will take part in religious activities. You will have a hectic day. Give others a chance to take up responsibilities. Be mindful of your words. Keep a close watch on your children. Be thoughtful about others.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The day will give you a chance to recover from any ego-bruising it may have brought on. Take a moment to get organised and prepare for the work week ahead. Avoid physical labour today. Your hard work will soon bring you good results.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Things will run smoothly within your house this Sunday. Do not be part of any drama within your social circle. Forget about trying to figure out why someone is acting odd towards you, just go your own way. Think of new ways to achieve work-life balance.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Give yourself permission to prioritise love and harmony. The day will bring clarity to your mind. Consider spending more time at home and eating your favourite food. Always be ready to take on big challenges at work. Good opportunities are on the way.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): It is time that you address any monetary issues you have been struggling with. Your lucky stars today will help you get back on track with your finances. Implement healthy habits that will allow you to reach any goals you have set.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): You will be in a creative headspace today. The good vibes around you will be perfect for nurturing your friendship and romance. Those who are single should be open to companionship. Try to be more open-minded before judging anyone.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Any fears or anxieties that you’ve been struggling with will resolve on their own. A wave of generosity will engulf you today- you will be both the giver and the receiver. Show patience and compassion towards people in need. Some will be burdened with house chores. Concentrate on finishing up important work.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): Under Sunday’s skies, your self-confidence will increase. Unexpected financial gains in the business will make you happy. Take the advice of elders before venturing into any business. Avoid conflict with family.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Today, positive energy will begin to influence your professional life. It is important that you think about ways by which you can elevate your occupational status. Come up with small goals that will be easy to achieve.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Good vibes will surround you, making you reconnect with your personal wants and needs. You may also want to look for ways to boost your confidence. You will be under immense pressure to achieve business targets.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Do not be worried if you have slowed down in achieving your personal goal- as patience is the key to success. The instability surrounding your career will end. There will be huge profits in the business.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You will begin to feel more in tune with your surroundings today. This energy will help you to address any disorganisation or unhealthy habits. Good vibes will rebuild your sense of control and grace. Look for ways to give back to the community. An outing with your circle of friends is on the cards.

