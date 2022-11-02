Check what your day will look like in terms of health, finance, and romance. Read to find out here. Geminis can expect a favourable deal coming their way. Aries will feel proud of their children’s achievements. They should also take time out for yoga and simple exercise. Major shifts could manifest for Taurus in their love life. Financial planners, developers, and bankers will have a good day at work. Leos will learn something new today. They should also avoid arguments at home. New investments in real estate could fetch good returns for Virgos. Opportunities for romance could bloom for Scorpios.

Check what the day holds for you this Wednesday, 2 November:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will awaken with a sense of cheer and mental clarity. Things are expected to be lively at the office – leading golden opportunities to advance. You will feel proud of your children’s achievements. When you are free, try yoga and other calming exercises to improve lung capacity and mental stillness. Do not take your successful partnership for granted.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Success and money will motivate you to work harder. The vibes today are perfect for creating solid foundations. Even financial or professional breakthroughs are more likely to occur. Major shifts could manifest in your love life. Rushing around won’t help you get anywhere, just take your time.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Take the advice of friendly associates seriously. Your wishes could suddenly manifest for you this Wednesday. Financial planners, developers, and bankers will have a good day at work. You can expect a favourable deal coming your way if you’re trading with real estate. You might need some quiet time alone today.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Take serious steps toward the transformations you seek. The good vibes will help you feel elevated and optimistic under Wednesday’s skies. Reconnect with friends you haven’t spoken to recently. Give time to your loved ones. A new business venture might bring instant profit. Those suffering from a chronic illness will begin to feel better today.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Issues within your romantic life will magically fade away. You will enjoy learning something new today. Your financial situation will stabilise. The day is perfect if you are planning on launching a new company. You might be asked by your boss to take up more responsibilities in your professional life. Avoid arguments and miscommunications at home.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): New investments in real estate could profit a good return. The good vibes will help you to have important and meaningful conversations with someone special. Learn to compromise. Taking a small trip with loved ones will be a great way to relax and unwind. Avoid putting your health at risk.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Take a moment to appreciate how far you’ve come professionally. Acknowledge your abilities to transform and evolve. Reimburse any money you owe and you will feel good today. Devote some time to exercise or do yoga. You will be appreciated by your higher officials for your work. Stay happy and content.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You will feel motivated to evolve on an emotional and mental level. The vibes are perfect for releasing any issues that have been plaguing your heart recently. Opportunities for romance could bloom under Wednesday’s skies. Avoid conflicts with your partner. Use your charm to convince people. Do not make hasty decisions in your personal life.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Relatives might reconnect and surprise you with a gift. Recent investments are expected to bring you handsome returns. Focus on eating right and taking proper rest. Your savings will increase. Be focussed on your goals and work hard to achieve them.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): The day is perfect for correcting mistakes and staying organised at work. Stay open to a last-minute postponement today. Children will surprise everyone at home with their unexpected outcomes in exams. Plan and go out with friends, it will help you stay happy and relaxed.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Take a break from pushing yourself today. Profits from real estate deals are expected to be large. Your superiors at work will be impressed with your performance. Parents will have fun hanging out with kids. The day might not be good for those who work in media and arts.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Listening to your heart will play an important role in achieving your goals. Plan on dedicating some part of your day to spirituality and meditation. The day will provide you with an opportunity to face both the past and the future. Be optimistic and spread happiness. Be ready to help others, especially family.

