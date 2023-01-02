Horoscope today, 2 January 2023: Check how the stars are aligned for you on Monday

Here is your horoscope for 2 January. Aries should not rush toward their goals haphazardly. It’s the perfect time for Taurus to let go of the past and look optimistically towards the future. Cancerians must consider which relationships they hope to nurture this new year. It is a good time for Leo to cut ties with unhealthy relationships. Virgos are advised to get organised in their quest for success. For Libras, the day will be full of opportunities. Scorpios must spend more time at home indulging in self-care. Sagittarius should take time out and connect with nature.

Check what the day holds for you on 2 January 2023:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Monday’s skies will make you dream of a brighter tomorrow. But bear in mind, you don’t lose touch with the present. Do not rush toward your goals haphazardly, make proper plans and work on them accordingly. Love is in the air.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You’ll feel inclined to pay more attention to matters of the heart under today’s skies. It’s the perfect time for letting go of the past and looking optimistically towards the future. Be grateful for each and every blessing the universe has in store for you.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You will come across moments where you’ll have a chance to say your final “goodbyes” to situations or relationships that didn’t work out last year. The universe will send you an abundance of love and support today.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Take a moment to consider which relationships you hope to nurture this new year. The second day of 2023 will ask you to cut ties with anyone you’d rather not have in your sphere. The good vibes will also help you deepen your most valued bonds.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): A cleansing energy will find you today, helping you embrace a fresh start in the new year. It is a good time to cut ties with unhealthy situations or behaviours. Your romantic relationship will be happy and harmonious today.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Under Monday’s skies, the universe will push you towards being more self-aware. Keep your eyes open for good career opportunities as the stars conspire to illuminate your best path forward. The stars will ask you to get organised on your quest for success.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): An uplifting energy will find you today. So, kick off the working day with a clean slate. The day will also be full of opportunities. Continue with your favourite exercise routine and healthy diet. Do not take decisions in haste.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): People’s words will have a profound impact on your happiness this Monday. Spend more time at home indulging in self-care. The universe will help strengthen your family dynamics as long as you give time, compassion and affection to your loved ones.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Take out time and connect with nature. The vibes around you are perfect for releasing tension from your body. The universe will fill the air with a harmonious energy perfect for self-love and perhaps a bit of romance.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You’ll feel empowered to embrace change this Monday. It’s the right time to say “goodbye” to petty dramas and “hello” to your fabulous future. It is an excellent period to work on any passion projects that you’ve been nurturing.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Cleaning up your space at work or home will have a therapeutic effect today. Today’s skies will help you combat any tension or anxiety you’ve been struggling with recently. Focus on your aspirations to promote productivity in your life.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Take a moment to purge your social media pages of unwanted followers and outdated posts. Embrace introspection and self-care. Do not let your ego come in the way of having a good family bond. Take care of your mental health.

